Air Permitting Training Sessions Scheduled Jan. 12, 19, 26

Generator and Boiler Permits Will be Covered

Business owners, consultants and others interested in learning about DNREC’s air quality permitting application process are invited to three virtual training sessions from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12, 19 and 26 using WebEx and hosted by DNREC and industry partners. Certificates for professional development hours will be available for those participating.

The Jan. 12 session will be an overview including an introduction to the DNREC Division of Air Quality, air permitting basics and confidentiality. The Jan. 19 session will focus on boilers, and the Jan. 26 session will focus on generators. More information and registration can be found at air permitting training.

