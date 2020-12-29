TNMD SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE HUANMEDIA, CHINA’S LARGEST RAILWAY WI-FI SERVICE PROVIDER
NEW YORK , NEW YORK , U.S.A., December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tianrong Medical Group, Inc. (OTC: TNMD) announced today that the Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire HuanMedia Company Limited, parent company of China based Sichuan HuanMedia Co. Ltd., in an all-stock transaction. HuanMedia
( https://www.huanmedia.com ) owns exclusive operation rights and provides free Wi-Fi services and entertainment platforms to several railway lines and in over hundreds of railway stations and trains across China. HuanMedia is growing at a rapid pace, aiming at providing services to over 1 billion of annual railway passenger flow in 2021.
HuanMedia guarantees fully secured, uninterrupted service, even when the external 3G and 4G signals are weak or unavailable. Its unmatched platforms provide unique and exclusive services to passengers, including online ticketing, train schedule information, VIP services, onboard online shopping, travel, and hotel bookings. It also provides passengers with rich entertainment content; recent movies, hit music and mobile games. This exclusive platform is an effective advertisement and product promotion channel for location centric products to globally recognized brands.
He Zhizhou, president of HuanMedia stated, “I am truly pleased that our company will be entering the U.S. public markets. This has long been our strategy. A U.S. public listing will provide unparalleled exposure and bring us on to the world stage.”
The management of TNMD released the following statement, “We are delighted to join forces with a company of HuanMedia’s stature. We look forward to a long and highly profitable partnership.”
HuanMedia was established in 2013. As China’s number one railway transportation Wi-Fi operator and a leader in China's rail transportation information service, it focuses on the construction and operation of mobile internet in the field of public transportation, internet product development and distribution, big data analysis and scene-based precision marketing services. The company is headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China.
TNMD's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the transportation industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.
For further information please contact HuanMedia at investorrelation@huanmedia.com
The HuanMedia corporate website can be accessed at https://www.huanmedia.com
For further information please contact Tianrong Medical Group, Inc. at +1 718-569-8815 or info@tianrongmedicalgroup.com
The TNMD corporate email address is info@tianrongmedicalgroup.com
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Tianrong Medical Group, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Tianrong Medical Group, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Tianrong Medical Group, Inc. or any other person.
Jian Zheng
