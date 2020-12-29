Zero Waste Shampoo Bar Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled “Zero Waste Shampoo Bar Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global Zero Waste Shampoo Bar Market

Enriched with nutrients and essential vitamins from a robust blend of natural/organic plant extracts and oils that naturally promotes fullness and removes buildup, zero waste shampoo bars easily lathers and rinses off just as effortlessly and offer a fresh, silky, and clean feel to a person's hair. Surging the adoption of zero waste lifestyle and growing consciousness regarding waste management is expected to drive the growth of the zero waste shampoo bar market. Further, growing awareness of eco-friendly personal care products and animal cruelty is expected to strengthen the market growth. Growing environmental pollution is another factor that has encouraged market players to research, innovate, and release different varieties of zero waste shampoo bars.

Other factors, such as the adoption of reducing, recycling, and reusing philosophy by personal care product manufacturers are foreseen to further drive the market growth. The zero waste shampoo bar is considered 100% vegan and biodegradable. This factor makes these bars environmental sustainable and eco-friendly. Surging awareness of the toxic effects of plastics on the environment is further predicted to fuel the demand for eco-friendly and recyclable packaging materials and products. All these aspects are projected to drive the demand for zero waste shampoo bar. Increasing concerns over plastic waste management are further anticipated to drive the demand for zero waste and plastic-free packaging procedures.

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of natural, organic, and zero waste products, primarily among the younger population is foreseen to drive the demand for zero waste shampoo bars in the coming future. The increasing popularity of social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, and beauty blogs has enabled the manufacturers to identify product demand patterns and consumer perception. The zero-waste shampoo bars are manufactured using natural ingredients. Zero waste shampoo bar does not contain any kind of preservatives and they do not release toxic chemicals and microplastic beads. Also, these products lather better compared to the liquid shampoo and are extremely convenient to carry during camping, travelling, and other outdoor activities.

Market Segmentation

The global zero waste shampoo bar market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, applications, regional markets, and market players.

Based on product types, the zero waste shampoo bar market can be segmented into-

• Rosemary shampoo bars

• Cacao Butter shampoo bars

• Cedarwood & Tea Tree shampoo bars

• Peppermint shampoo bars

Based on applications, the zero waste shampoo bar market can be segmented into-

• Retail Sales

• Institutional Sales

Zero waste shampoo bars are easily available offline across all the general and cosmetic stores. Also, some leading manufacturers have started retailing their products over online sales channels. Online retailing has helped market players to connect with a broader customer base thereby enhancing the overall sales and productivity.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the global zero waste shampoo bar market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Southeast Asia. North America is the prominent market for zero waste shampoo bars. North American citizens are completely against animal testing of cosmetics. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of organic/natural and cruelty-free personal care products is foreseen to stimulate the demand for several zero waste products in this region. The Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia are other leading consumers and manufacturers of zero waste shampoo bars. Rising demand for vegan and organic products is expected to encourage market players to focus on research, product innovation, and launches in the region.

Industry News

In January 2019, a new zero-waste platform, named Loop, was established in a coalition with prominent consumer goods manufacturers. The business collects empty containers of detergents, ice cream, shampoos, and other such products and refills them after sterilizing and cleaning. Zero Waste Store, an online retailing store, has recently launched an exciting range of zero-waste shampoo bars. Whether a person is looking for health, beauty, and personal care items, pet care products, or cleaning items, Zero Waste Store has a broad range of products that are eco-friendly and ocean-friendly. The brand offers products that are all-natural sustainably sourced, cruelty-free, palm oil-free, and zero waste.

