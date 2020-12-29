Soft Magnetic Alloys Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled “Soft Magnetic Alloys Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global Soft Magnetic Alloys Market

Alloys are a combination of different metals and/or nonmetals that are combined in a specific ratio to get a product that has specific properties. Soft magnetic alloys are materials that consist of a mixture of different metals that are found in the periodic table. All magnetic alloys must contain at least one of the three main magnetic elements that are found in nature, namely, cobalt, iron or nickel. The use of soft magnetic alloys has risen in recent times with the advent of new technology that requires metals with different properties.

Soft magnetic alloys find that the bulk of their use is dedicated to ferromagnetic magnetic resistors and flux concentrators. These are used to increase the sensitivity of different types of magneto resistors and hall sensors. These alloys that are used in the applications can be easily demagnetized and magnetized depending on the requirement of the particular application. One of the most important soft magnetic alloys is created by combining ferrous and nickel. The combination of two highly magnetic materials gives rise to the Fe-Ni soft magnetic alloy.

The report published on the global soft magnetic alloys market is an in-depth study of the different factors that have the potential to affect the global market either positively or negatively. The different factors are discussed in the report along with a list of the top manufacturers of soft magnetic alloys around the globe. A strategic profile of the top manufacturers is compiled which includes a list of their production sites and the areas that they supply to around the world.

Market Segmentation

The global soft magnetic alloys market can be split into different market segments based on the type of alloys available and the different applications that they are used for.

Market split based on the type:

• Softmag Alloy: They have a high magnetic property due to the presence of nickel in the alloy. Alloys with high nickel content have low saturation but high initial permeability whereas for low nickel content alloys it is the opposite.

• Sofcomag Alloy: It is an alloy of iron and cobalt that is characterized by moderately high permeability and very high saturation induction.

Market split based on application:

• Aviation

• Nuclear

• Magnetic Industry

• Automotive

• Power Station

Regional Analysis

The global soft magnetic alloys market is split into different market regions that include India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The sales figures for each of these regions are discussed in detail along with a brief categorization of the products sold in the market. The import and export data of the various regions that are mentioned in the report along with an analysis of the production and consumption of the product designed is discussed in detail. The global market share based on the volume of the market and the value of the market from the year 2014 to the year 2019 is mentioned in the report.

Industry News

A new nanoheterostructure has been developed that consists of a nanocrystal magnetite film that covers a silicon substrate. This is further covered with an additional layer of silicon oxide. The magnetotransport and magnetic properties of the material will aid in the design of semiconductor devices that are highly efficient and have new spintronic elements.

