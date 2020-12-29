Global Icon ANDREA BOCELLI will Attend DEC 30 Bervann & Andrea Bocelli Foundation GALA II

ANDREA BOCELLI, BERVANN FOUNDATION, ANDREA BOCELLI Foundation GALA II

A man who needs no introduction "The Italian Superstar" beloved around the world will join the most anticipated Virtual Event of the Year, Tomorrow Wed. Dec 30

Veronica and ANDREA BOCELLI are a tremendous inspiration for BERVANN. We are grateful for their friendship and leadership as they set the example and motivate so many of us to help those in need.” — Val Nzhie, Chief Investment Officer, Bervann

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, December 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEC 30 is Here! The most anticipated Virtual Event of the Year aiming to put a smile on people's faces amid a devastating 2020 and bring light and joy into a holiday overshadowed by loneliness and quarantine. The BERVANN Foundation in New York and the ANDREA BOCELLI Foundation in Italy are co-hosting a major "Let's-Come-Together" gathering filled with insightful discussions and outstanding entertainment by renown performers to raise awareness and funds in support of Underprivileged Children across the United States, Italy, Haiti and Africa.Both nonprofits join hands for the 2nd time to hold a Glamorous Online Charity Gala, Tomorrow Wednesday December 30, 2020 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm (New York Eastern Time).The attendees must be thrilled this morning to learn that ANDREA BOCELLI, the Italian Superstar and Global Music Icon himself will Join the DEC 30 Event to support his nonprofit and share an End-of-the-Year message as we enter a hopeful 2021.ANDREA BOCELLI, a man who needs no introduction, the best-selling classical solo artist in history with over 80 million albums sold, is the world's most beloved tenor and has been a global inspiration to many for decades."If God would have a singing voice, he must sound a lot like Andrea Bocelli"...Canadian Superstar Celine Dion"Andrea Bocelli has the most beautiful voice in the world"...Record Producer David FosterBesides being one of the world's most sought after celebrities, BOCELLI is such a pure heart and a straight giver: his love for children and people overall is unmatched. 9 years ago, he founded the ANDREA BOCELLI Foundation to empower people and communities and pave the way for a next generation of children full of life but lacking opportunities. His wife Veronica and himself have fully embraced this mission by walking the walk and talking the talk in showing the rest of us that fame and privileges are given to us not for our own selfish glory, but to impact as many people around us as we possibly can.The Andrea Bocelli Foundation:* has built 9 schools in its 9 years of existence,* provides access to quality education to over 3,000 children,* distributes over 21,000 gallons of water daily* provides access to basic healthcare to over 8,000 individuals* 95% of donations go straight to charity support and only 5% is used for expenses.The Italian nonprofit has teamed up with BERVANN Foundation since last May to provide COVID-19 Relief to healthcare institutions and individuals affected by the pandemic. Both charities held a very successful first edition GALA in May and are warming up to produce an even better one in 24 hours!The BERVANN Foundation:A US nonprofit organization founded by the New York investment holding BERVANN to Drive Increased Care and Charitable Giving from the Business and Investment Communities to Give Back and Support Underprivileged Communities across the United States and Africa.BERVANN Foundation, a charity mostly known for grant-making since 2018 found itself in active social operations as an unprecedented pandemic hit the world in February. The organization openly offered to leverage the extensive resources of its parent company to help any Government institution in need of support (A Governor seeking to spread the right message to his citizens, a hospital seeking to source the proper equipment from a very challenging Chinese environment, a community of small businesses and entrepreneurs desperately in need to save or reinvent their future post-pandemic, a nonprofit with inspiring impact mission lacking financial and infrastructural support...You Name It).BERVANN found itself at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and Minorities Empowerment. The nonprofit received the green light from its parent company's stakeholders to do what it takes and what is necessary to help as many entities as it possibly can. Since February 2020, the BERVANN Foundation has established and is operating several programs:* Bervann for Charitiesprovides funding and strategic support to other nonprofit organizations with impactful missions.* Bervann COVID-19 Relief Fundprovides Medical and Personal Protective equipment to Healthcare professionals globally and helps US Small businesses pivot and repurpose post-pandemic. Provided Technical Support, PPE or Financial Assistance to over 600 healthcare institutions and 24 government entities in 2020.* Bervann Minority Fund- provides funding and mentorship to small businesses with at least 1 minority decision maker across the US.- sponsors mental counselling, mentorship and financial assistance for minority young people in inner cities across the US.* Bervann ONE-KID-AT-A-TIMEsponsors the primary school, high-school and university’s tuition fees for children from underprivileged backgrounds in Africa.Tomorrow Wednesday DEC 30 GALA aims to support Underprivileged Children in the US, Italy, Haiti and Africa. It starts at 12:30pm EST. with a Music Show followed by main sessions starting at 1:00pm EST. until 4:00pm EST. closing with a Music Jam that ends at 4:30pm EST.The Speaking sessions will be led by:* STEFANO AVERSA, Global Vice Chair and EMEA Chair of AlixPartners, Chairman of the ANDREA BOCELLI Foundation* VERONICA BOCELLI, Spouse and Commercial Manager of ANDREA BOCELLI, Vice-Chairman of the ANDREA BOCELLI Foundation* VAL NZHIE, Chief Investment Officer of BERVANN, Board member and Director of Development of the BERVANN Foundation* TRAGIL WADE, CEO of America's Big Sisters Foundation, Sister of NBA Legend DWYANE WADE* DIDI WONG, President of Women Economic Forum Los Angeles* ROBIN BIENFAIT, Former Samsung, BlackBerry and AT&T C-Level Tech Executive and GP, Valor Ventures* SABRINA FERRY, President of The Mike Ferry Organization* SEAN CURRIE, Executive Director, CELEBRITY FIGHT NIGHT* Stefanie Crosby, CEO of Triumspear International* Reine & Royd Johansen, Co-founders of R&R Bougies.Among the performing Artists:* Special Guest ILARIA DELLA BIDIA, GRACIELA, RAQUEL AURILIA, LILLIAN GORBACHINCKY, GINTA, KATIE COLE, STANLEY SERRANO, TEODORA DIMOVA AND BEATRICE DE TRENQUALYE, CAROLYN MILLER, LYDIA ALONSO, EASHA, ANSHI, SHAWN BYRNE, MIGUEL MELGOZA and BAZ FRANCIS.AUCTION Donors:LAUREN BERGER, INRICH TIMAMO, NORMA DE SAINT PICMAN, COSMOPOLITAN GLASS & METAL, ABF, BERVANN.More info, AGENDA, AUCTION, DONATION and GALA Registration:

BERVANN & ANDREA BOCELLI Foundation GALA II