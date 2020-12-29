How to regain your trust in a romantic relationship?

Colourful Emotional Interaction Open your Life Path The two poles

The benefit of learning the Relationship Game

Regaining trust in a romantic relationship is a conscious journey.” — Zsa Zsa Tudos author - educator

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A romantic relationship is the most important subject in Earth school, where we take on different ways to find more fulfilment and chase the ultimate knowledge of the micro and macrocosm.

Through their nature, romantic relationships present us with the deepest pitfalls and highest elevators of the roller-coaster of life, and they produce the substantial amount of emotion to keep life going. Emotion is the machinery of life, for it puts life into motion.

In this powerful interaction, trust is one of the fundamental stones holding the alliance.

What is a relationship?

A relationship is an interaction between two living organisms. Yes, I know, we usually don’t call each other a living organism, but there you are! I am saying that relationships are not confined to human beings. And generally, a relationship doesn’t only mean romantic involvement.

The three living organism groups we have on Earth are humans, animals, and vegetation. However, the latter is widely considered passive, and not capable of interactions. This understanding comes from the lack of intuitive knowledge that the vast majority of earthlings possess. Although it is getting fashionable, to go out into nature and hug trees, we do not usually do it for showing our appreciation to the tree, you know for cleansing the air we breathe in, manufacturing oxygen for us, there are only very few people who have such level of intuition to enable them of having a conversation with one. Well, it is a pity, they are very good teachers.

At the moment, I do not want to talk more about these three groups, I only wanted to use this train of thoughts, as an example of the way our minds handle life and events related to it.

What is trust?

It is a firm belief in the reliability of something or someone.

As an example, in a workplace, trust in someone means the belief in their capability of handling a certain task assigned to them. Trusting a machine, such as a computer, would mean confidence in its power to function properly.

However, do you see the word belief in the sentence? A belief is not a certainty. It is not knowledge. You might have experienced a consistency before, hence the trust, but nothing is chiselled in stone. Something can always go wrong. A machine could wear out, and a human being might just have an odd day, go through experiences, or hit a milestone. In one word, change. Therefore we can establish that trust carries uncertainty. The degree of this uncertainty depends on the trustee’s understanding. It means that your mind plays a leading role in the degree you trust.

As far as I can see, concerning trust in a romantic relationship, there are 4 major groups of people.

The first group of people does not analyse, do not question but get on with unity, carrying certain chores, and not paying attention to others. They please the way they learned and behave accordingly. Somewhat like living with a strong sense of tradition, orchestrated rules, and guidance. In this group, individuality is in the background. The roleplaying is strong, so they trust unconditionally.

People in the second group protest occasionally however, due to lack of information they do not understand the reason for it. In the end, they succumb to therapy that leads to medication to keep their emotions under control, or with the help of learning, they evolve into the next group. However, since they cannot trust the self, they are suspicious of others.

The third group is capable of understanding the situation clearly. They realise that they do not belong to where they are at the moment. However, they are afraid to change anything within the relationship. The Comfort zone stays closed and sacrifices are made. Since they guard the gate of their microcosm, trust cannot be developed.

These earthlings succumb to routines, live a quite monotonous existence, and try to rush through life. Or, with courage, they step forward into the next group.

Finally, there is the 4th group. This group is the highest on the evolutionary ladder of emotional & mental intelligence. They understand that a relationship is primarily about learning each other, and experience through the other person’s eyes. Trust is not much of a question with them. They know, rather than believe and they are working on filling the gaps in their knowledge through practice.

Looking back on the groups we can see, that the vast majority of earthlings didn’t lose trust, for they have never had it. They go through life, challenging it, and people in it, at every step. They think that their trust should be earned. It is a dangerous game, where the never-ending demands cannot be fulfilled, and at some point, one of the parties will leave the scene.

Regaining the trust has to be a conscious journey.

As I mentioned earlier, Trust is the strongest foundation in a relationship. It is the understanding that whatever happens, you do not hurt each other intentionally. You both are an equal part of the unity, and from its point of view, both of you are equally needed to make it work.

You also need to realise, that everybody and everything is changing all the time. Because everything is in constant motion. You need to let the change in.

One more important step in establishing or regaining trust is to accept that people in a relationship live in interrelations and both of them are responsible for events within.

