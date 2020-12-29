LoginRadius Continues Its Out-of-the-Box Innovation With Authentication and SSO for Native Mobile Apps
Consumer IAM giant keeps security high and efforts low in maintaining authentication and SSO processes for native mobile applications
As a powerful consumer IAM platform, it is our responsibility to ensure ease-of-use, security, and persistent consumer access to mobile applications”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a global leader in consumer identity and access management (CIAM), announces a new feature to its suite of identity services. The platform now offers Authentication and SSO for Native Mobile Apps as well.
— Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius
LoginRadius offers Android and iOS SDKs to make the entire authentication process more robust and compliance-ready. The SDKs offer a bunch of ready to use, secure authentication methods to choose from for both Android and iOS devices.
"Consumers expect their app experience to be easy, secure, and seamless. As a powerful consumer IAM platform, it is our responsibility to ensure ease-of-use, security, and persistent consumer access to mobile applications," said Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius.
"The LoginRadius Android and iOS SDKs offer full customization capabilities, protection against decompilation, and plenty of other benefits, all of which ultimately leads to the best consumer experiences," he added.
Key Features Offered by LoginRadius Android and iOS SDKs
Standard Login: Consumers can register and log in using their email id and password.
Phone Login: Consumers can register and log in using their phone number and password.
Social Login: Consumers can log in using their existing social accounts. LoginRadius Android and iOS SDKs support 40+ social providers.
Single Sign-On (SSO): Consumers can log in seamlessly across multiple Android apps with a single identity.
PIN Authentication: Consumers can set a PIN while registering as an additional security layer. During login, the app will ask the consumer to enter both the password and PIN.
Passwordless Login with Magic Link or OTP: Consumers can log in using the magic link received via email or OTP received via mobile number. It increases consumer engagement, as there is no need to create passwords anymore.
Biometric: Consumers can add additional fingerprint security to the authentication process. For example, it can be through the touch id and fingerprint in iOS and Android apps, respectively.
The LoginRadius mobile SDKs are open source libraries with customizable functions. They provide performance-optimized code with built-in security functions and API signing requests.
The CIAM provider also supports SOTT (Secure One Time Token) so businesses can avoid automated spam registrations.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
