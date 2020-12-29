New Haven Barracks/ Single Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B50331
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/28/2020 at 1651 hours
STREET: Burpee Road
TOWN: Bristol
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry and Paved
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jacqueline Clark
AGE: 75
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fiesta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Front-end Damage
INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injuries
HOSPITAL: Transported to Porter Hospital
Bicyclist:
Operator: Marcelina Ramirez
Age: 31
City, State of Residence: Bristol, VT
Injuries: Non-Life threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: Transported to Porter Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/28/2020 at approximately 1651 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Burpee Road in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle had been travelling north bound on Burpee Road and struck a bicyclist who was riding in the north bound travel lane of Burpee Road. The bicyclist was travelling north bound on Burpee Road prior to being struck.
The operator and bicyclist were transported to Porter Hospital in Middlebury for non-life threatening injuries. Neither speed nor impaired driving appear to be a factor. No VCVC's were issued as a result of this crash.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bristol Fire Department and Bristol Rescue Squad.
Trooper Brandon Slaney
Vermont State Police
Troop B- New Haven
2940 US RT 7
New Haven, VT
Phone: 802-388-4919
