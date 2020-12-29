New Haven Barracks/ Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B50331

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/28/2020 at 1651 hours

STREET: Burpee Road

TOWN: Bristol

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry and Paved

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jacqueline Clark

AGE: 75

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fiesta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Front-end Damage

INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: Transported to Porter Hospital

Bicyclist:

Operator: Marcelina Ramirez

Age: 31

City, State of Residence: Bristol, VT

Injuries: Non-Life threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: Transported to Porter Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/28/2020 at approximately 1651 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Burpee Road in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle had been travelling north bound on Burpee Road and struck a bicyclist who was riding in the north bound travel lane of Burpee Road. The bicyclist was travelling north bound on Burpee Road prior to being struck.

The operator and bicyclist were transported to Porter Hospital in Middlebury for non-life threatening injuries. Neither speed nor impaired driving appear to be a factor. No VCVC's were issued as a result of this crash.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bristol Fire Department and Bristol Rescue Squad.

Trooper Brandon Slaney

Vermont State Police

Troop B- New Haven

2940 US RT 7

New Haven, VT

Phone: 802-388-4919

