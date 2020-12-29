Tennessee Highway Patrol Reconstructs Vehicle Identification Number of Nashville Suspect Bombing Vehicle

NASHVILLE- On December 25th, the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s (THP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) along with an agent from the Tennessee Department of Revenue responded to the attack on Nashville. Investigators were able to locate vehicle parts that were needed for further processing to positively identify a specific vehicle and registered vehicle owner.

Due to the extent of the damages, investigators determined there were few remaining areas of the vehicle that would lead to positive identification. As the investigation continued, the team located parts that contained numbers that were used to identify the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Several hours of forensic processing were required on the 25th and 26th to reveal the needed information on the vehicle parts to reconstruct the VIN, while ensuring not to damage the evidence for further examination.

Investigators were able to reconstruct a full 17-digit VIN. This along with additional investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) contributed to the identification of bombing suspect Anthony Warner. This remains an ongoing investigation. Additional inquiries should be directed to the FBI.