APPOINTMENT OF STAVROS PACKEISER AS GENERAL MANAGER OF PARK HYATT SIEM REAP

APPOINTMENT OF STAVROS PACKEISER AS GENERAL MANAGER OF PARK HYATT SIEM REAPSIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Hyatt Siem Reap welcome its new General Manager, Stavros Packeiser.
Stavros grew up in Sidirokastro, a small city in northern Greece and at the age of 18, ventured to Edinburgh to study for a degree in computer science at Heriot-Watt University.
After graduating in 2002, Stavros commenced his hospitality career as a bar supervisor at The Carlton Hotel in Edinburgh and over the subsequent 17 years, progressed through food and beverage roles on the world’s largest ocean liner RMS Queen Mary 2; and at Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki in Greece; Hyatt Regency Dushanbe in Tajikistan; Sani Resort in Halkidiki, Greece; Hyatt Capital Gate Abu Dhabi (now an Andaz); Grand Hyatt Dubai; Rixos The Palm Dubai; Palace Downtown in Dubai; and Park Hyatt Saigon in Hồ Chí Minh City. Stavros was the General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa before joining the team at Park Hyatt Siem Reap, the award-wining and 5-star luxury hotel in Siem Reap.
“I am excited to join the award-wining team at Park Hyatt Siem Reap and to work with them to achieve even more in the years to come as well as to continue our CSR activities that we do for the local community in Siem Reap”, says Stavros of his new role.
Stavros is married to Dia who loves adventure and travel. They have a two-year-old son Harris who has already taken more than two dozen flights to numerous countries. Stavros would describe himself as enthusiastic, friendly and always looks for new experiences and learning new things.
About Park Hyatt Siem Reap – Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxury hotel in Siem Reap that embraces guests with comfort and opulence in each of its 104 luxurious, elegant and spacious rooms and suites. A luxurious home away from home that is strategically located in the heart of the city center, this stylish contemporary retreat adorned with Cambodian art is near the airport, the renowned 12th century ruins of Angkor Wat temple and just a five-minute leisurely walk to the local nightlife scene, Siem Reap Pub Street. Guests are welcomed by warm and inviting five-star service and world-class hospitality. It features sumptuous French and authentic Cambodian food at The Dining Room, refreshing drinks at The Living Room and a delectable array of desserts and light fare at The Glasshouse deli-patisserie. For utmost relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel has two stunning swimming pools and a selection of invigorating massages and treatments at The Spa. For more information, please visit parkhyattsiemreap.com. Follow Park Hyatt Siem Reap on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter and tag photos with #ParkHyattSiemReap and #LuxuryIsPersonal.
About Park Hyatt – Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 45 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Doha, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kyoto, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Niseko, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Suzhou, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.
