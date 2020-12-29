Network 7 Media Group crowns Industry Leaders at 11th Annual India Leadership Conclave ILC Power Brand Awards
Industry Leaders, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Leaders, Game-Changers honored with prestigious ILC Power Brand AwardsMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India's most respected & credible leadership awards popularly known as ILC Power Brand Awards from Network 7 Media Group's India Leadership Conclave organized its 11th annual edition under the theme - Rebuilding India : Opportunities in the pandemic. Prominent voices of India & abroad spoke at the 11th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards virtually & debated topics of tremendous significance. Satya Brahma, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief of Network 7 Media Group in his welcome address outlined the need to implement the policies for the welfare of the 70 % of indian populations living in rural areas & said "A Billion Hopes need positives vibes, dream to win big, dare to challenge the mighty system".
Prof. Solomon Darwin, Director, UC Berkeley-Haas Center for Corporate Innovation & Executive Director, Center for Growth Markets gave an insightful talk on "Smart Cities VS Smart Villages : Challenges & Opportunities". Dipak Gyawali, Chair, Nepal Water Conservation Foundation & Former Minister of Water Resources of Nepal addressed the audience on "Why Re-Imagining Nepal-India Relations Matters in Facing an Uncertain New World Order". Rajiv Nath,Managing Director, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices spoke on "COVID-19 vaccine : Building Logistics for Vaccination Distribution".
Dharmender Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Birlasoft Limited captivated the audience with a very powerful talk on "Business implications of Biden Presidency in Indian IT Sector". Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics highlighted the present HR scenario titled "Building a world class HR systems & Policies in the times of Covid - 19 pandemic Overview".
11th Annual India Leadership Conclave Power Brand Awards 2020 were conferred to the successful enterprises & entrepreneurs. Speaking on the process of selection & methodology, Satya Brahma, Founder Chairman of India Leadership Conclave said “India Leadership Conclave’s objective is very simple & clear. We don’t follow a fixed set of rules of traditional theories of selecting a nominee in the final six list either based on seniority, age or celebrity status. We go by our research, experts advice& bring to light those talent & innovators who never got noticed in mainstream media or recognized. When they see their names in the big six final list, they feel proud, for us, that is the winning moments after relentlessly following & chasing for finding the credible name!”
Here are the List of ILC Power Brand Award Winners
Indian Affairs India's Most Admired & Valuable Power Brand Company 2020
BIRLASOFT LTD.
Indian Affairs India's Most Admired & Valuable Infrastructure Company 2020
LTG INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED.
Indian Affairs Most Promising & Valuable Company in IT services 2020
LATENTVIEW ANALYTICS PVT. LTD.
Indian Affairs Dynamic & Innovative Entrepreneur in IT Services 2020
MR. AKHILESH JAIN,CMD,ATISHAY LIMITED
Indian Affairs Best Managed & Most Valuable Hotel Chains 2020
CG HOSPITALITY & Pride Group of Hotels
Indian Affairs Most Promising & Visionary Hotelier of the year 2020
MR. RAHUL CHAUDHARY, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, CG CORP GLOBAL & CG HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS
Indian Affairs Most Promising & Emerging Educational Institute 2020
SURANA COLLEGE PEENYA CAMPUS
Indian Affairs Most Promising Healthcare Leader 2020
Dr. Parameshwara C M,Chief Colorectal Surgeon & Founder,SMILES Institute of Gastroenterology
