Brewster Announces Approval of Two-Year Contract Between Port Authority and ATU Local 85

McKeesport, PA − December 28, 2020 − Senator Jim Brewster today announced the Port Authority of Allegheny County approved a two-year contract with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 85.

“I am happy to support our courageous employees and our Port Authority Administration for working hard to produce a contract that is fair,” said Senator Brewster, who is also a member of the Port Authority Board. “This contract will enable us to continue providing a valuable service to the general public.”

The Port Authority’s Board approved the contract on December 23rd for the agency’s 2,300 bus and rail operators, service personnel, maintenance and administrative employees, and first-level supervisors. The contract is retroactive to July 1, 2020 and extends to June 30, 2022.

“This agreement is good for the taxpayers, the riders, and the employees who have worked hard, especially during this difficult year to provide quality service,” said Brewster. “I would like to congratulate everyone who was involved in getting this done.”

The contract includes 2.75 percent wage increases in both years of the contract, totaling $7.8 million, and does not increase health insurance rates for active employees. The contract also saves $10 million over the next two years because of a change of carriers for retirees.

The contract also protects non-operations employees who are assaulted on duty and includes changes to other work rules which will save the Port Authority $1 million.