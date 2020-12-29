Susan Sarandon, Rose McGowan, and NFL Player Justin Jackson Join Cornel West on People's Party Advisory Council
People's Party and Allies to Host Virtual #ForceTheVote Town Hall Wednesday evening on Medicare for all
I want a party that's free of corporate money and influence and puts people before profit...I'm joining the People's Party.”DETROIT, MI, USA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 28, 2020
Cornel West, Briahna Joy Gray, Jimmy Dore, Nick Brana Invite AOC and House Progressives to #ForceTheVote Town Hall Wednesday
The Movement for a People's Party is proud to announce the People's Party Advisory Council, including actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Susan Sarandon, NYT bestselling author and Time Magazine Person of the Year Rose McGowan, and NFL Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson. They join Harvard professor Dr. Cornel West, comedian and host of The Jimmy Dore Show, Jimmy Dore, and many others in joining the People's Party.
Joining the Advisory Council are labor leaders, nonprofit leaders, students, scientists, artists, commentators, and elected officials including:
*Amaya Wangeshi — Founder of Beyond Bernie, former volunteer national high school director Bernie 2020
*Chase Iron Eyes — Co-founder of the Last Real Indians
*Cheng-Sim Lim — Board member of Healthcare for All LA, national Bernie Delegate
*Chris Smalls — Founder of The Congress of Essential Workers, led national-reported Amazon warehouse walkout
*Dr. Cornel West — Public intellectual, Harvard professor, author, co-host of The Tight Rope Podcast
*Eleanor Goldfield — Activist, singer, writer, host of Act Out!, creator of Art Killing Apathy
*Eynelys García — Host of the Eynelys Show and YRLA
*Jimmy Dore — Host of The Jimmy Dore Show, host of several Comedy Central Specials, political comedian
*Justin Jackson — NFL running back, LA Chargers
*Kaitlin Sopoci-Belknap — National Director, Move to Amend
*Maebe A Girl — Silver Lake Councilwoman, first drag queen elected to public office in the U.S.
*Medea Benjamin — Co-founder of Code Pink
*Mike McCorkle — Former chair of the Progressive Democrats of Colorado, lawyer, national Bernie delegate
*Rep. Mike Sylvester — Maine State Representative, endorsed by DSA
*Omar Fernandez — President of the American Postal Workers Union of VT, executive council member of the VT AFL-CIO
*Dr. Peter Kalmus — Climate scientist, author, Bernie 2020 surrogate
*Ron Placone — Host of Get Your News on with Ron, political comedian
*Rose McGowan — Cultural Resetter, Time Magazine Person of the Year, founder of the Rose Army, NYT bestselling author
*Ryan Knight — Host of the Amped Up Podcast, Medicare for all advocate
*Susan Sarandon — Academy-award winning Actress, nominated for nine Golden Globes, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, activist
MPP and the Advisory Council are also announcing that they are organizing to #ForceTheVote on Medicare for all. The Force the Vote movement aims to pressure progressives in Congress to refuse to vote for Rep. Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House until she publicly pledges to bring Medicare for all to the floor of the House for a vote. House members will vote on January 3 on whether Pelosi or someone else is elected Speaker.
As part of its campaign, MPP will co-host the #ForceTheVote Town Hall Wednesday, December 30 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, featuring Bad Faith Podcast host Briahna Joy Gray, Dr. Cornel West, Jimmy Dore, Justin Jackson, Rising host Krystal Ball, Secular Talk host Kyle Kulinski, and MPP National Coordinator Nick Brana.
The Town Hall is inviting progressive members of Congress to attend and discuss the urgent need to force a vote on Medicare for all in the middle of a pandemic that has killed 330,000 Americans. Organizers are calling on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep.-elect Cori Bush, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep.-elect Jamaal Bowman, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ro Khanna, and Congressional candidate Sen. Nina Turner to join them and thousands of Americans in desperate need of health care at the Town Hall.
More than 33,000 people have signed a petition demanding progressives force a vote on Medicare for all, including 4,000 health professionals.
Stated Dr. Cornel West: "The People's Party is on the move! Corporate power and Pentagon militarism dominate the Democratic Party! The suffering of everyday people is a national emergency! Only an independent party can rescue us! #ForceTheVote is the first step!"
Said Susan Sarandon: "I want a party that's free of corporate money and influence and puts people before profit...I'm joining the People's Party."
Declared Justin Jackson: "We need to force the vote because in the midst of a deadly pandemic we need Medicare For All, and we need our representatives to show us they're willing to fight for it."
The 90-minute Town Hall will feature short statements by speakers, personal stories from people who have lost health care, a discussion with progressive members of Congress (should they attend), and questions from the audience. Nearly 15 million people have lost their employer-based health insurance during the pandemic. That's on top of the 30 million Americans who were already uninsured in the richest country in the world before the pandemic. Meanwhile, the governments of every other major country on Earth guarantee health care to all people as a right.
The presenters will discuss how voters can pressure their elected representatives and demand a single-payer system that would ensure everyone's access to quality health care during the worst public health crisis in a century.
MPP is the national movement for a major new progressive populist party in America. The movement is answering the call of the majority of Americans who want a major new party and want big money out of politics. In contrast to the Democratic and Republican parties, the People's Party rejects corporate money and is powered entirely by grassroots donations. The movement is organizing for ballot access in all 50 states. People's Party candidates will run for Congress in 2022 and the presidency in 2024. The People's Party officially registered in the state of Maine this month, its first state, and will be holding its national founding convention in 2021.
