Hoyer Statement on the House Voting to Override President Trump's Veto of the NDAA

“The House has now voted in a bipartisan fashion to override President Trump’s reckless and irresponsible veto of the 2021 defense authorization bill. This legislation authorizes pay for our troops, support for their safety and critical missions, and programs that keep Americans safe at home and abroad. It has traditionally been a bipartisan enterprise, as it was this year again. “President Trump’s veto was nothing more than a shameful attempt to hold our military hostage in return for abandoning an effort to remove the legacy of slavery, sedition, and segregation from the names of U.S. military installations. It is one that will go down in history as one of the final actions of a President who has spent four years denigrating the service of those who wear our nation’s uniform. “I am confident that the Senate will join the House in rejecting the President’s veto and enacting this critical legislation for our national defense and for the principles that the men and women of our Armed Forces uphold every day through their distinguished service.”