Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,920 in the last 365 days.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Files Amicus Brief in Support of Keeping Kids in School During Pandemic

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today filed an amicus brief in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in support of three Christian Schools and Citizens for Community Values’ (CCV) lawsuit to overturn a Toledo-Lucas County Health Department order shutting all in-person education for students in grades 7-12. The brief argues that the order violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.

Monclova Christian Academy, Emmanuel Christian, St John’s Jesuit and CCV filed the lawsuit in federal court after the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department blocked schools from holding in-person education for students grade 7-12 from December 4 to January 11.

The brief can be viewed here. The Court has asked the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to respond to the appeal by end of business on Tuesday, December 29.

MEDIA CONTACT: Bethany McCorkle: 614-955-8848

-30-

You just read:

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Files Amicus Brief in Support of Keeping Kids in School During Pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.