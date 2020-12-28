Increasing Penalties for COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud

Earlier today, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced he will sign an Executive Order increasing penalties on health care providers who intentionally disregard the state's vaccine prioritization protocols. Under the new Executive Order, providers who knowingly administer the vaccine to individuals outside of the state's prioritization protocols may face penalties up to $1 million, as well as revocation of all state licenses. Additionally, certification of vaccine recipients will now be mandatory as part of the State's vaccination process. This action comes following reports of a provider, ParCare Community Health Network, apparently obtaining and administering the COVID-19 vaccine by flouting state guidelines. The Governor has already directed the Department of Health and State Police to investigate the matter and the case has been referred to the office of Attorney General Letitia James.

Another issue popped up because every day is a new issue to deal with: possible fraud by a health care provider. You're going to see more and more of this. The vaccine is a valuable commodity and you have many people who want the vaccine. You'll have fraud in the vaccine process. It's almost an inevitable function of human nature and of the marketplace. Vaccines are valuable and there will be people who break the law. We're looking at one health care provider who may have done that.

The New York State Police has actually been pursuing an investigation. They're going to refer that case to the Attorney General's office. Attorney General Letitia James and her office is going to take it on and make it a priority. We want to send a clear signal to the providers that if you violate the law on these vaccinations, we will find out and you will be prosecuted. I'm going to sign an Executive Order that says we're very clear, the vaccines are a priority, there's not going to be any politics at play as to who gets the vaccine. We look to the CDC, federal government, for guidance and we will not tolerate any fraud in the vaccination process.