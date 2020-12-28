For Immediate Release:

December 28, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 29 2020.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Shawnee Township, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Ashtabula Ashtabula County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Auglaize Auglaize County Airport Authority, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Butler Miami University - NCAA, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Champaign Concord Township, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Clermont Milford Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Batavia, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Crawford City of Galion, IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Cuyahoga City of Broadview Heights 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility, IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Ohio Lottery Commission, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fairfield Agnes Laus, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Fayette BPM Joint Fire District, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Franklin Alicia Shanks, MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 City of Grove City 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 East Main Street Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc. 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2019 Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN), 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Ohio Office of the Governor 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Geauga Cardinal Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Greene Village of Yellow Springs, FFR IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Hamilton Deer Park Community City School District, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Devin Namaky, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Northwest Local School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Oak Hills Local School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wyoming City School District, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hancock Village of Rawson 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Hardin Hardin Northern Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Jefferson Jefferson County Metropolitan Housing Authority, IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Lake Lakeland Foundation, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Mahoning County Career and Technical Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Medina Village of Lodi 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Meigs Salem Township, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Miami Springcreek Township, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Montgomery Miami Valley Career Technology Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Morgan Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Muskingum Mid-East Career and Technology Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ottawa Put-in-Bay Local School District, IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Put-in-Bay Township Port Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Village of Genoa 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Perry Area 14 Workforce Development Board, IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Harrison Township, FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Richland Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Minerva Public Library, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Summit Springfield Township, FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Village of Mogadore, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Tuscarawas Village of Baltic, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Warren Warren County Career Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online .

