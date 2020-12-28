Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 28, 2020                                                               

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 29 2020.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Shawnee Township,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Educational Service Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

Auglaize County Airport Authority,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Butler

Miami University - NCAA,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Concord Township,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Clermont

Milford Exempted Village School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Batavia,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

Crawford

City of Galion,  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Broadview Heights

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility,  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Ohio Lottery Commission, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Agnes Laus, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Fayette

BPM Joint Fire District,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Franklin

Alicia Shanks, MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

City of Grove City

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

East Main Street Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN)

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Office of the Governor

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Cardinal Local School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Village of Yellow Springs, FFR  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hamilton

Deer Park Community City School District,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

Devin Namaky, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Northwest Local School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Oak Hills Local School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wyoming City School District,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Village of Rawson

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hardin

Hardin Northern Local School District

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Jefferson County Metropolitan Housing Authority,  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lake

Lakeland Foundation,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Medina

Village of Lodi

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Meigs

Salem Township,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Miami

Springcreek Township,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Montgomery

Miami Valley Career Technology Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Morgan

Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Mid-East Career and Technology Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Put-in-Bay Local School District,  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Put-in-Bay Township Port Authority

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Village of Genoa

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Perry

Area 14 Workforce Development Board,  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Harrison Township, FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Richland

Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Minerva Public Library,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Summit

Springfield Township, FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Village of Mogadore,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Village of Baltic,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Warren

Warren County Career Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 
           

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

