As Nebraska schools continue to endure the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on education, the Nebraska Department of Education is seeking flexibilities from the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requirements surrounding accountability designations and reporting.
You just read:
Public comment on the ESSA waiver and addendum | Nebraska Department of Education
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.