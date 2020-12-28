Paralegal – General Counsel & Administrative Law

Title: AGO Paralegal I – General Counsel & Administrative Law Application Deadline Date: 01/17/2021 Req ID: 11361 Department: Attorney General’s Office Location: Montpelier, VT, US Position Type: Permanent Schedule Type: Full Time Hourly Rate: $21.16

You must apply online to be considered: https://careers.vermont.gov/job/Montpelier-AGO-Paralegal-I-General-Counsel-&-Administrative-Law-VT-05601/701499900/

Overview

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office (AGO) seeks a talented and motivated individual to assist the General Counsel and Administrative Law (GCAL) Division in providing legal services to State Agencies and Departments and representing the State before the Vermont Labor Relations Board (VLRB), the Vermont Human Rights Commission (HRC), the Board of Liquor and Lottery (BLL), the Vermont Criminal Justice Council (VCJC), and the Board of Medical Practice (BMP).

The position entails paralegal work to support to seven (7) attorneys, which includes, but is not limited to:

Assemble litigation exhibits and binders

Proofread and file legal documents with tribunals such as the VLRB, HRC, BLL, VCJC, and BMP

Assist with document and discovery collection and production: obtaining, organizing, bates stamping, and transferring documents and electronic media electronically and otherwise

Review documents for privilege and confidentiality based on instruction from attorney and perform required redactions

Draft, proofread, and send correspondence

Conduct electronic searches of email and similar files

Assist with drafting and assembling AGO contract documents, and obtaining required insurances, and tax forms

Schedule meetings, interviews, and depositions including teleconferences and video teleconferences.

Calendar Events

Mail Distribution

Phone/Front Desk Coverage as needed to cover for primary employee

Law Manager database- enter, update and close out matters such as litigation and contracts, run reports and conduct conflict checks.

Update Statute Sets

The position is located at 109 State street in Montpelier, however, due to the pandemic state of emergency the position will be 100% telework until further notice.

Who May Apply

This position, AGO Paralegal I – General Counsel & Administrative Law (Job Requisition #11361), is open to all State employees and external applicants. If you would like more information about this position, please contact Jacob Humbert or jacob.humbert@vermont.gov.

Please note that multiple positions in the same work location may be filled from this job posting. Resumes will not be accepted via e-mail. You must apply online to be considered.

Environmental Factors

Duties are generally performed in office settings. Some work in the field could on rare occasions necessitate travel for which incumbents should have private means of transportation available. Some evening or overtime work may be required. Incumbents must be able to work under pressure, meet tight deadlines, and deal tactfully with the public.

Minimum Qualifications

Associate’s degree AND six (6) or more years of experience as a legal assistant or equivalent.

OR

Paralegal degree or certificate based on 30 semester credit hours of study AND two (2) or more years of experience as a legal assistant or equivalent.

OR

High School diploma or equivalent AND eight (8) or more years of experience as a legal assistant or equivalent.

Total Compensation

As a State employee you are offered a great career opportunity, but it’s more than a paycheck. The State’s total compensation package features an outstanding set of employee benefits that are worth about 30% of your total compensation, including:

80% State paid medical premium

Dental Plan at no cost for employees and their families

Flexible Spending healthcare and childcare reimbursement accounts

Two ways to save for your retirement: A State defined benefit pension plan and a deferred compensation 457(b) plan

Work/Life balance: 11 paid holidays each year and a generous leave plan; many jobs also allow for a flexible schedule

Low cost group life insurance

Tuition Reimbursement

Incentive-based Wellness Program

Qualified Employer for Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Want the specifics? Explore the Benefits of State Employment on our website.

Equal Opportunity Employer

The State of Vermont is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applications from women, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and people from diverse cultural backgrounds are encouraged.

Last modified: December 28, 2020