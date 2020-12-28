Virtual Public Input Meeting available on January 4 to receive public input and comments on proposed improvements to ND 22 from New England to Dickinson

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be held on January 4, 2021, on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on January 4. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvements to North Dakota Highway 22 from New England to Dickinson (8th Street South) and the frontage road on the south side of Dickinson.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Apex Engineering Group. Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by January 18, 2021, to:

Jason Gullicks, Apex Engineering Group 600 South 2nd Street - Suite 145, Bismarck, ND 58504 or email to: jason.gullicks@apexenggroup.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials, please contact Jason Gullicks at 701-323-3953 or by email at jason.gullicks@apexenggroup.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701‑328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1‑800‑366‑6888.