Comfort Suites Paradise Island Reopens With A Splash
EINPresswire.com/ -- After an extended closure forced by the Coronavirus 2019 Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Comfort Suites Paradise Island resumed operations on December 10, 2020, with an invitation to new and returning loyal guests to experience all the property has to offer at value savings.
Announcing a special reopening sale, ‘We are back to bring you comfort’, Director of Sales Yasmine Mills-Strachan noted that the 223-room property has used the past several months to firmly establish its new health and safety initiatives and is poised and ready to welcome guests back to experience its world-renown hospitality, convenience and value.
Guests will receive a fourth night free with three paid room nights, which also entitles them to a food and beverage credit of US $100 per room that can be used at Crusoe's Restaurant, the Bamboo Lobby Bar, and Splash Pool Bar. A stay of four or five nights entitles guests to a $200 credit, and for a stay of six nights, the credit increases to $250. Guests who stay for seven nights or more will receive a food and beverage credit of $300.
The promotion is valid for travel between December 10, 2020, and February 10, 2021.
“Comfort Suites Paradise Island’s reopening sale is truly sweet, with family-friendly amenities, daily complimentary hot à la carte breakfast, complimentary use of all facilities at neighboring Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, including Aquaventure and pool and beach access, and more,” said Mills-Strachan.
“Our new and returning guests will be pleased that we continue to offer attractive amenities such as free Wi-Fi and free parking,” noted the Director of Sales, while adding that children aged 11 and under stay free (in a room with a parent) and also eat free at Crusoe’s Restaurant, which offers signature entrées featuring local seafood and international favorites.
In keeping with guidelines from the Ministry of Health of The Bahamas and regulations set forth by Choice Hotels International, the popular all-suite resort has discontinued its signature buffet breakfast service. Instead, a hot à la carte breakfast selection is being offered.
Advanced booking is required to receive access to Atlantis Aquaventure.
“Our goal is to keep all of our guests safe, healthy and satisfied,” said Mills-Strachan.
For more information about Comfort Suites Paradise Island’s reopening sale, call toll-free +1 (855) 603-1105, or email reservations@comfortsuitespi.com.
About Comfort Suites Paradise Island
Comfort Suites Paradise Island is an all-suite hotel located on Paradise Island, The Bahamas. The hotel provides affordable accommodations and complete access to all amenities at the famed Atlantis Paradise Island Resort. Comfort Suites Paradise Island features 223 renovated junior suites that include flat-screen cable televisions and free wireless internet access, plus complimentary breakfast daily. For further information about one of the most family-friendly, affordable hotels on Paradise Island, visit www.comfortsuitespi.com.
Darcel Choy
