Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - January

Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 2,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during January.

LOCATION WEEK STOCKED NUMBER OF TROUT

Marsing Pond January 4 450

Wilson Springs (Nampa) January 4, 18 250/250

Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa) January 4, 11, 18, 29 400/400/400/400

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

- IDFG -