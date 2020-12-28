Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,699 in the last 365 days.

Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - January

Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 2,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during January.

LOCATION WEEK STOCKED NUMBER OF TROUT

Marsing Pond                                                 January 4                                 450

Wilson Springs (Nampa)                          January 4, 18                           250/250

Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa)        January 4, 11, 18, 29            400/400/400/400

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

- IDFG -

You just read:

Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - January

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.