Rome Girl Makes, Donates Masks for Autism Awareness

ROME, NY, USA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10-year-old Caroline Holtslander of Rome is not only talented, but is making a difference in her community. Since the pandemic began, Caroline started her own business sewing masks to help people in need due to the mask shortage. Now, Caroline has continued sewing masks, over 800 to be exact, this time to support The Kelberman Center, a local organization that provides services and supports to children and adults with autism. For every mask sold, Caroline has decided to donate one to The Kelberman Center. According to Caroline, "I told my mom I wanted to donate to an organization somehow with the masks I was making. We had these puzzle patterns and my mom suggested I donate them to help people with autism. It makes me feel good to know that I’m helping my community by donating and creating autism awareness by having friends and family wear my autism masks."

Kelberman Center Executive Director Tara Costello commented, "Thank you to Caroline for spreading joy to our staff and families at The Kelberman Center this holiday season. It is amazing that Caroline has chosen the use of puzzle piece fabric, representative of autism awareness, to help further our mission, while also helping to keep everyone safe and healthy." For more information on Caroline's masks, please contact The Kelberman Center at info@kelbermancenter.org.

The Kelberman Center, an affiliate of Upstate Caring Partners, Inc., provides state-of-the-art programs and services for children and adults with ASD and their families. Specialized staffing is highly trained to meet the needs of individuals with ASD and includes psychologists, social workers and educational and behavior specialists. Its team of professionals addresses the unique needs of both individuals and their families through various programs and services.

Julie Batson Suprenant
The Kelberman Center
+13157976241
email us here

You just read:

Rome Girl Makes, Donates Masks for Autism Awareness

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Julie Batson Suprenant
The Kelberman Center
+13157976241
Company/Organization
Central New York Care Collaborative, Inc.
109 Otisco St. 2nd Floor
Syracuse, New York, 13204
United States
+1 315-703-2960
Visit Newsroom
About

The Central New York Care Collaborative (CNYCC) cnycares.org. is a partnership that connects more than 2,000 healthcare and community-based service providers in six counties across Central New York--Cayuga, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego. The primary goal of the collaborative is to serve the population by improving the coordination of services, enhancing the quality of performance outcomes, and creating an overall better system of care. Since 2015, CNYCC has worked closely with over 150 network partners in developing programs to address the physical, behavioral, and social needs of patients across the region

More From This Author
Mohawk Valley Health System Receives First Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccinations
Rome Girl Makes, Donates Masks for Autism Awareness
MVHS Names Director of Materials Management
View All Stories From This Author