MVHS Names Director of Materials Management
EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael C. Fegley has been named director of Materials Management at the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS).
Prior to this position, Fegley held positions in Materials Management at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, New York, and at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, New York.
Fegley earned his bachelor of science degree in Business Management from SUNY Empire State College in Syracuse, New York
