Legal Cannabis Market 2020 Key players, Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Legal Cannabis Market (Medical & Recreational) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

Cannabis is a drug made up of different cannabinoids as well as other compounds. Cannabis, also known as marijuana, is a family of plants called Cannabaceae. There are more than 700 varieties of cannabis that have been described so far. Based on characteristics such as shape, color, height, smell, it is usually recognized by two main types: Cannabis Sativa, a native of the Western Hemisphere and Cannabis Indica, a native of Central and South Asia.

The legal cannabis market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow significantly in future. The market is expected to be driven by various growth factors such as rapid cannabis legalization, growth of vaporizer market, growing number of medical cannabis patients, and rising cannabis consumption. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are lack of banking and financial services, complex legal norms and product restriction.

California dominated the U.S. legal cannabis market market with extensive demand for both medical and recreational cannabis due to large number of population in the region. Latest legalization of cannabis in Canada and rapid changes in the consumption patterns of individuals, with increasing recreational use of cannabis would help to promote the growth of the cannabis market in Canada as well.

The major players dominating the legal cannabis market are mCig, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals and Arena Pharmaceuticals. The companies are further expanding their operations and production through specialized manufacturing of products and growing business agreements.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Cannabis

1.2 History of Cannabis Legalization in the US

1.3 Cannabis Ingestion Methods

1.4 Uses of Marijuana/Cannabis

1.5 Medical Indications and Benefits

1.6 Adverse Effects of Marijuana/Cannabis

1.7 Overview of Marijuana Legalization Models

1.8 Overview of Cannabis Testing Technologies

2. The U.S. Legal Cannabis Market

2.1 The US Legal Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

2.2 The US Legal Cannabis Market Value by States

2.2.1 California Medical and Recreational Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

2.2.2 Colorado Medical and Recreational Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

2.2.3 Washington Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

2.2.4 Michigan Medical and Recreational Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

2.2.5 Arizona Medical and Recreational Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

2.2.6 Florida Medical Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

2.2.7 Massachusetts Medical and Recreational Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

2.2.8 Nevada Medical and Recreational Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

2.2.9 New York Medical Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

2.2.10 Oregon Medical and Recreational Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

2.3 The US Legal Cannabis Market Value by Type

2.3.1 The US Legal Recreational Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

2.3.2 The US Legal Medical Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 The US Legal Medical Cannabis Patient Volume Forecast

2.4 The US Legal Cannabis Market Value by Product Mix

3. Canada Legal Cannabis Market

3.1 Canada Legal Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Canada Cannabis Market by Type

3.2.1 Canada Medical Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Canada Medical Cannabis Demand Volume Forecast

3.2.3 Canada Legal Medical Cannabis Patient Volume Forecast

3.2.4 Canada Recreational Cannabis Market Forecast by Value

3.2.5 Canada Recreational Cannabis User Volume Forecast

3.2.6 Canada Recreational Cannabis Demand Volume Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rapid Cannabis Legalization

4.1.2 Increasing Recreational Use of Cannabis

4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Medical Cannabis

4.1.4 Technological Advancements

4.1.5 Brand Surge

4.1.6 Growth of Vaporizer Market

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Changing Cannabis Consumption Patterns

4.2.2 Strong Growth of Hemp

4.2.3 FDA approval of Epidiolex

4.2.4 Cannabis Packaging and Accessories

4.2.5 Evolving Retail

4.2.6 Rising Software and Online Platforms

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Lack of Banking and Financial Services

4.3.2 High Tax Rates

4.3.3 Legal Norms

4.3.4 Impact of Product Restrictions on Market Growth

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison- Top Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 mCig, Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Arena Pharmaceuticals

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 GW Pharmaceuticals

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Canopy Growth Corporation

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

