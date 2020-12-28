NATIONAL ART EDUCATOR ART CLASSES FOR KIDS ANNOUNCES NEW MONTHLY ART SUBSCRIPTION BOX NOW AVAILABLE
Following the success of ART CAMP IN A BOX virtual camp, veteran children’s art teacher Kim Bavington of Art Classes for Kids introduces the Monthly ART BOX.
Our Monthly ART BOX is a subscription box that aims to continue providing fun, engaging projects for kids of all ages, and make staying in during COVID-related shut ins a little bit more magical.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L to R: MONTHLY ART BOXES make the perfect edu-tainment subscription box for kids of any age and can be shipped anywhere worldwide; each of these boxes has three different projects. Pictured: final products of projects included in January Box inspired by Edvard Munch, Hans Bunde, and Peter Max.
— Kim Bavington
(Photos Courtesy of Art Classes for Kids)
NATIONAL ART EDUCATOR ART CLASSES FOR KIDS ANNOUNCES NEW MONTHLY ART SUBSCRIPTION BOX NOW AVAILABLE: INCLUDES PROJECTS, SUPPLIES, PLUS VIDEO ART INSTRUCTION
Available for Shipping Worldwide
Following the success of the first-ever summer ART CAMP IN A BOX virtual art camp and FALL SEMESTER ART BOX, veteran children’s art teacher Kim Bavington, owner, Art Classes for Kids, introduces the Monthly ART BOX Subscription Box by ART CLASSES FOR KIDS. Available for purchase online and shipped worldwide, these engaging at-home art classes include all the supplies needed to create 3 amazing art projects for kids ages 5 and older every month, along with exclusive videos containing all instructions needed.
“Parents are looking for ways to engage their children in new edu-tainment, especially as Covid-related restrictions continue,” says founder and educator Kim Bavington. “Our Monthly ART BOX is a subscription box that aims to continue providing fun, engaging projects for kids and make staying in a little bit more magical.”
Each Monthly ART BOX includes 3 projects for children ages 5 and up. Each box contains all the materials needed to make a range of two- and three-dimensional art projects and will vary each month, including oil pastels, chalk pastels, acrylic paints, watercolor, markers, clay, and more as well as cellophane and cardboard and tape for mounting artwork.
In addition to written instructions, everyone who subscribes to the Monthly ART BOX receives exclusive access to instructional videos showcasing Bavington’s engaging teaching style; a different video corresponding with a specific project in the box. Video instruction is designed to allow kids to go at their own pace and pause anytime or repeat a step if needed. All videos will remain accessible through June 1, 2021.
Priced at $95 per month, boxes may be shipped anywhere worldwide. To purchase, go to www.artclassesforkids.com.
ABOUT ART CLASSES FOR KIDS
For nearly 30 years, Las Vegan Kim Bavington, artist, art teacher and founder of the popular Art Classes for Kids, has inspired literally generations of young artists to mine their creativity, refine their fine art skills and grow their excitement for visual art in her private lessons, group classes, birthday parties and school-break camps, as well as on her YouTube channel. Kids and families can enjoy Bavington’s extraordinary art instruction at home via her Art Classes for Kids YouTube channel, her virtual summer art camp, ART CAMP IN A BOX, and the FALL 2020 SEMESTER ART BOX, and now the WINTER ART BOX collection. For more information, visit www.artclassesforkids.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
# # #
MEDIA CONTACT:
Erika Pope
The Vox Agency
erika@thevoxagency.com
(702) 249-2977
For Press Inquiries, please email Erika Pope, The Vox Agency at erika@thevoxagency.com with subject ART CLASSES FOR KIDS PRESS INQUIRY.
Erika Pope
The Vox Agency
+1 (702) 249-2977
email us here