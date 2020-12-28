DHgate became World’s Leading Wholesaler of Xiaomi Products
DHgate is now the world’s leading wholesaler of Xiaomi products, including scooters to phones and more.BEIJING, CHINA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DHgate has become the world’s leading wholesaler of Xiaomi products. The firm is ideally known for being a Xiaomi scooter seller; however, it has ventured into providing other products from the brand. This firm had the vision to be a forerunner in this field, and their services and proficiency made it possible for them to achieve this in a much shorter period than anyone who could expect such massive success.
Due to numerous Xiaomin products, DHgate acquired a massive clientele that would help them get the top spot in this field and achieve goals. However, the firm wants to reach the pinnacle of success in the coming years.
The CEO of DHgate stated, “When we started this wholesale business, we set specific goals that would help us become successful first. Besides providing our clients with services and products that will satisfy their needs, we knew reaching the goals would be an amazing chance for us to be market leaders. With excellent and dedicated staff along with loyal consumers, we are finally in this top spot.”
Though the company has numerous plans for expanding its operations and business, it is solely focused on staying as one of the market leaders right now. There was a discussion among the board members about the expansion process, but nothing is yet decided or finalized. However, there should be news about it soon, if sources are to be believed.
Apart from selling Xiaomi Scooter M365 Pro, the firm also offers numerous accessories related to this product. These include spare tires, dust protection cover bags, and most importantly, battery chargers that help people on this electric scooter cruise from one place to another. These can be purchased by clients separately or with the scooter, depending on the customers’ needs.
This firm started selling scooters from Xiaomi but has eventually moved onto other products from this company. From phones to other accessories and more; DHgate provides a whole set of Xiaomi product portfolio. This long list of product sales has led them to become the largest organization in this field.
The VP of this firm mentioned, “First of all, I’d like to thank every one of the loyal clients that have helped us to reach this height. It was a rocky start for us, but we understood the business with years passed and have made this company a success. We planned to sell numerous other products that would increase our clientele, and doing that has helped our business significantly, and we will keep growing in the coming years.”
This company is a wholesaler, and sending items in bulk is their priority. Also, what helped it accomplish so much is its ability to deliver products to different parts of the world. With a swift logistic system, this firm sends orders to their clients without any delay. This service has helped them earn a name and has become the world’s leading wholesaler of Xiaomi products.
Apart from scooters, Xiaomi Phones are also sold in bulk. It has become the highest seller in numerous countries and is most of the unit is supplied by this wholesaler. This has led it to make a name for itself in the global market. These phones compete with the most popular brands worldwide and have led to their high demand fulfilled by this seller colossally.
Moreover, products ordered from this wholesaler would be first to arrive as they are the ones that receive products directly from the company first. Hence, order quick-fulfillment is a trait of this wholesale organization. Though DHgate is doing quite well, they are looking to develop their organization to be even more successful. With more products under their belt will help the firm stay at the top spot in the coming years.
The head of sales from this company remarked, “With Xiaomi products becoming more in demand globally, we do not doubt that our business of selling such products will grow substantially. DHgate: Xiaomi Store fully equipped to supply any demand that we get for such products and is what will make us reach the epitome of success and recognition that every member of this company deserves.”
Sally Wei
DHgate
+86 10 8202 8870
weishanshan@dhgate.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook