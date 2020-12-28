Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 67 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,406 in the last 365 days.

Positive Test at Cigar Lake

December 27, 2020

An individual at Cigar Lake has tested positive for COVID-19. The result is being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as a presumptive positive until we have confirmation.

Under the direction of the Northern Population Health Unit, six close contacts were identified – and each contact has tested negative.

Safety is our top priority. This is the fifth positive test at Cigar Lake since November 28 but all are unrelated. The mine site continues to operate safely.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

You just read:

Positive Test at Cigar Lake

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.