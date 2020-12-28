December 27, 2020

An individual at Cigar Lake has tested positive for COVID-19. The result is being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as a presumptive positive until we have confirmation.

Under the direction of the Northern Population Health Unit, six close contacts were identified – and each contact has tested negative.

Safety is our top priority. This is the fifth positive test at Cigar Lake since November 28 but all are unrelated. The mine site continues to operate safely.

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com