Risk Analytics Software Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Risk Analytics Software Market - 2019-2025

Report Description:

Risk Analytics software (or risk analysis) is the study of the underlying uncertainty of a given course of action. It often work in tandem with forecasting professionals to minimize future negative unforseen effects. The uncertainty of forecasted future cash flows streams, variance of portfolio/stock returns, statistical analysis to determine the probability of a project's success or failure, and possible future economic states, these all fall under Risk Analytics software



The following manufacturers are covered:

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP (Germany)

SAS Institute (US)

FIS (US)

Moody’s Corporation (US)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (US)

AxiomSL, Inc. (US)

Gurucul (US)

Provenir (US)

Risk Edge Solutions (India)

BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions (India)

Recorded Future, Inc. (US)

DataFactZ (US)

Digital Fineprint (England)

The global Risk Analytics software market size is expected to grow from USD 23.0 billion in 2019 to USD 45.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period. Key growth factors for the market include compliance with stringent industry regulations, rising digitalization & business process automation, growing data & security breaches, and increasing complexities across business processes. Also, the adoption of AI & blockchain technologies in the Risk Analytics software market and rising innovations in the fintech industry will create numerous opportunities for vendors of Risk Analytics software solutions.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This Risk Analytics Software Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments



Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

