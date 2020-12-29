"How To Get Hired Fast" New Teaching Book Launched By Marketing Consultants Group, LLC Author CEO Ronnie Schmidt

How To Get Hired Fast New Teaching Book How To Get Hired Fast Books

CEO Ronnie Schmidt will share his “results-proven” Secrets, Tips, Tactics in his exclusive “How To Get Hired Fast” New Teaching Book and Coaching Group.

Now is the time to launch my How To Get Hired Fast New Teaching Books to help folks get hired fast, who through no fault of their own, lost their jobs, got furloughed, their pay cut or hours reduced.” — Ronnie Schmidt

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, USA, December 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Marketing Consultants Group, LLC’s (MarketingConsultantsGroup.com) CEO Ronnie Schmidt will share his “results-proven” Secrets, Tips, Tactics in his exclusive “How To Get Hired Fast” New Teaching Book and Coaching Group that you will need to help you to:(1) Find the job opportunity that’s the right fit for you,(2) Easily get inside any organization,(3) Fix your resume, cover letter to get more attention,(4) Get appointments with the right hiring people,(5) Turn an interview around in your favor,(6) Get a copy of Your Most Important Checklist,(7) Become Private Facebook Coaching Group member(8) And much, much more.Mr. Schmidt was hired by 6 Fortune 500 companies including Fram Corporation, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Boise-Cascade, Inc., Amstar-Domino Sugar, Inc., Cooper Vision, Inc. and Honeywell, Inc. He has hired and mentored many.Limited marketing test price is 50% off, $49.00, before the price goes up to $98.00Published by the Marketing Consultants Group, LLC, Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA , and will only be available through the web site at HowToGetHiredFast.com.“Now is the time to launch my How To Get Hired Fast New Teaching Books to help those folks get hired fast, who through no fault of their own, lost their jobs, got furloughed, their pay cut, and/or hours reduced” said Schmidt.About the Marketing Consultants Group, LLC’s CEO and Author Ronnie SchmidtRonnie Schmidt is a results-proven CEO, Marketing Executive and Author. Since 1971, he and his sales staffs have been directly responsible for $252,000,000+ in sales during his sales and marketing management careers with 6 Fortune 500s including Fram Corporation, Amstar-Domino-Sugar, Inc., Honeywell, Inc., Boise-Cascade, Inc, Cooper Vision Inc. and Bausch & Lomb. Since 1999 he founded the Marketing Consultants Group, LLC, Worldwide Media Corporation, The Family Publishers, Inc., and Medical Benefits Consultants, LLC.He authored the White Paper "Why Aerial Advertising? Can Advertising With An Airship (Blimp) Be As Effective As Traditional Forms Of Advertising?" along with his exclusive HOW TO GET HIRED FAST (HowToGetHiredFast.com) New Teaching Books to help folks find their next best new jobs and get hired fast.He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a B.A. in GNAS, Pre-Law.Why did Ronnie Schmidt begin coaching job seekers now?Ronnie was undecided about going to college. His Dad gave him this advice, get an education. His father was a veteran, had a 10th grade education, a good job and got Ronnie his first job. Ronnie worked as a maintenance helper for an electric company during his summers and retail salesperson at Christmas breaks.By his senior year at Penn State, he realized that his goal of becoming a lawyer was not going to happen. Even though he earned a B.A. degree, he knew he wouldn’t make it in law school. Way too much reading. And in 1971, the job market looked bleak. Not knowing what to do, he was hired as a Sales Representative for Fram, which turned out to be the beginning of a successful career in sales and marketing, having been hired by 6 Fortune 500 companies.He has been in the shoes of those who lost their jobs. Two of the Fortune 500 companies he worked for closed factory doors and hundreds lost their jobs.And so, now’s the perfect time to help those who need the Secrets, Tips, and Tactics he has learned to get to the front of the hiring line and get hired fast.Get your easy-to-read downloadable copy at HowToGetHiredFast.com or wherever How To Get Hired Fast Books are sold.

"How To Get Hired Fast New Teaching Book" Book Review