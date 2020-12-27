Spectrum Business Ventures CEO Amit Raizada announces continued interest in medical technology in 2021
SBV CEO Amit Raizada discusses medical technology for 2021 and beyond.
This pandemic has posed significant economic, social, and personal challenges for millions of Americans,”KANSAS CITY , MISSOURI, USA, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the tumultuous year of 2020 drawing to a close, Spectrum Business Ventures CEO and seasoned venture capitalist Amit Raizada announced that the firm will continue to pursue ventures and opportunities within the biomedical space in 2021, an act Raizada called “imperative” to our country’s economic wellbeing.
— Amit Raizada
“The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the importance of investing in medical research and development,” Raizada said. “Over the last year, we’ve seen just how integral this research is to our economic and physical health and to our quality of life. Spectrum Business Ventures is committed to continuing to engage the innovative entrepreneurs and researchers working to ensure public health crises of such scale never again recur.”
Raizada’s announcement comes as regulators in the United States have approved Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines for wide-scale use and distribution. The European Union announced on Monday that it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as well. Both pharmaceutical companies have developed vaccines with efficacy rates that exceed 90 percent.
“This pandemic has posed significant economic, social, and personal challenges for millions of Americans,” said Raizada. “At Spectrum Business Ventures, we invest in people and the products that they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives. As we enter 2021, biomedical research will remain a critical component of this mandate.”
Spectrum Business Ventures has been a prolific backer of biomedical technology in the past. Under Raizada’s tenure, Spectrum Business Ventures supported Dalent Medical, whose innovative SinuSleeve has changed the way ear, nose, and throat doctors treat patients. Raizada and Spectrum Business Ventures were also early backers of a new cancer drug that is poised to improve patient outcomes.
About Amit Raizada: Amit Raizada is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the CEO of Spectrum Business Ventures, an investment firm that holds equity in a wide range of companies in fields from medical technology to consumer entertainment.
Spectrum Business Ventures
SBV
email us here