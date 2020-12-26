Wayrates Elite Tactical Apparels to Be Offered at Discounted Prices During Upcoming Christmas Sales

Wayrates has recently launched a multitude of tactical apparel and other accessories for fashionable men and women at special marked-down prices.

HONG KONG, CHINA, December 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Christmas knocking on the door, Wayrates, a premium online outdoor apparel brand is all set to offer hefty discounts on selected products. The brand has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-end tactical clothing to its customers at affordable rates. The owners have announced in a press conference that the products are ready to order on their website with additional discounts. This move is primarily intended to retain their loyalists amidst the worldwide pandemic situation.

Tactical outfits always have their customers intact. Whether going out for camping or doing firearm training - tactical clothes are always useful for such outdoor activities due to the comfortable yet durable materials they are made of. More than just a cool looking outfit, tactical pants are designed for enhanced protection to get the job done.

“Wayrates tactical gears are carefully designed by our designers keeping in mind the fittings and functions in mind. whether sitting behind the desk or running after a suspect, performance has to be the first priority to the customers and our products are designed exactly for that”, commented one of the senior sales managers.

He continued, “Wayrates is specialized in the products required for outdoor actions such as camping, firearm training, law enforcement activity, sports, etc. So, the products have to be tough enough to endure all the harsh activities. With enhanced craftsmanship and modern technology, we produce tactical apparel of the highest quality. Every single item that we sell is field-tested by trained professionals to ensure that we have designed the best clothing and accessories possible. People who like to challenge themselves, definitely need something sturdy to survive and thrive amidst the harsh environments.”

“Ahead of the festive week, our main objective is to offer attractive discounts on premium products. Customers who are ordering for the first time can get 5% off on their first order and free shipping for all orders over $99. A separate category for Christmas sale is already there on the website where customers can browse all the hot deals available to grab. They are advised to order in bulk for more discounts. For more queries and information one can easily reach our customer care team and representatives will assist them duly”, the CEO informed in the press conference.

About the Company

Wayrates is a reputed tactical clothing manufacturer in the United States.

For more information, visit https://www.wayrates.com/