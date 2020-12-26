Want to know if you have optimal Vitamin D levels? Take part in Zesttee's Vitamin D Immunity Challenge!

8 out of 10 Singaporeans suffer from inadequate Vitamin D levels” — The US National Institutes of Health

SINGAPORE, December 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zesttee, a digital health clinic in Singapore, is releasing a Vitamin D Immunity Challenge that focuses on testing Vitamin D levels of families. A 2017 study published by the US National Institutes of Health stated that almost “8 out of 10 Singaporeans suffer from inadequate Vitamin D levels”. Further research published on Sep 3rd, 2020, in the medical journal JAMA Network Open suggested that Vitamin D deficiency may be associated with a higher risk of catching COVID-19. This prompted Zesttee to initiate a challenge that will not only create awareness of the importance of Vitamin D in strengthening one’s immunity but will also offer a convenient solution to getting one’s Vitamin D levels tested at home.Home lab testing is a new product that Zesttee is offering which empowers individuals to better understand and take the right steps to improve their health, all in the comfort and privacy of their home. In today’s uncertain times, Zesttee is making it possible for us to have better control over our health so we can be sure that the treatments we embark on are specifically targeted to what our body needs. Mothers form the core pillar of keeping their families healthy. With this in mind, Zesttee reached out to influential mums to kickstart the initiative of getting themselves and their families’ Vitamin D levels tested. Anne Goswami, Mrs Singapore Universe 2015, and Shubhade Bhide, the founder of rainbowdiaries.com, have taken part in the Vitamin D challenge. You can check out Shubhade’s post here: ​ https://www.instagram.com/p/CI-9s4xprkZ/ The challenge works by having participants test their Vitamin D levels using Zesttee’s Vitamin-D home lab test. The test kits will be delivered to them so they can administer the finger-prick blood test wherever they feel most comfortable. The samples will then be sent back to Zesttee and within 2-5 business days, they will receive their digital reports securely in their online account. If their test results show optimal levels of Vitamin D, Zesttee will refund them the full amount of the test kit. Should their results show deficient levels of Vitamin D, Zesttee will proceed to refund 50% of the cost of the test kit back into their account as credits. They may then use these credits to purchase a Zesttee Immunity Pack. In addition to that, Zesttee’s team of healthcare experts will provide evidence-based recommendations on their diet, lifestyle, and personalised supplements. Ongoing improvements will be subsequently tracked every 3 months.The Challenge will be presented as a digital landing page that provides in-depth information on how the challenge works, how people can participate, and what happens when they take part in this challenge. The page can be accessed at ​ https://www.zesttee.com/vitd-challenge About ZestteeFounded in 2019, Zesttee is a trusted digital clinic that provides integrated healthcare through home lab testing, personalised supplements for daily health, and convenient access to doctors for treating male ED and PE concerns. To learn more, visit us at zesttee.com.

Elim Chew Joining the Vit D Challenge