Protocol signed on pricing procedure for gas supplies to Belarus until 2022

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, and Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus, took place today in St. Petersburg.

Alexey Miller and Viktor Karankevich signed the Protocol between Gazprom and the Government of the Republic of Belarus outlining the pricing procedure for natural gas supplies to Belarus in 2021.

