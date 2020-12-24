Senator Street Announces $13 Million in RACP Grants for North Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – December 24, 2020 – Senator Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia), today announced $13 million in state funding that will be administered to organizations for projects in the 3rd Senate District.
“Our community is in dire need of funding that supports our educational and health-care institutions,” said Senator Street, “I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Wolf to meet these needs.”
The following programs received funding:
Applicant Project Amount Awarded
|
Einstein Healthcare Network
|
Einstein Med Center
|
$500,000
|
Girard College
|
Girard College
|
$500,000
|
North 10 Philadelphia
|
North Ph. Revitalization Initiative III
|
$1,000,000
|
ABEER LLP
|
Oak Lane Diner
|
$500,000
|
Philadelphia Technical Training Inst.
|
PTTI Expansion
|
$1,500,000
|
Boys and Girls Club of Phila.
|
Ralph J. Roberts Boys & Girls Club
|
$1,500,000
|
Temple University – PASSHE
|
Ritter Hall, Inst. Of Disabilities & Sponsored Projects relocation
|
$2,000,000
|
Temple University Fox Chase Cancer Ctr.
|
|
$1,500,000
|
Mosaic Development Partners, LLC
|
Sharswood Grocery Outlet
|
$500,000
|
St. Joseph’s Prep
|
Capital Improvement Project
|
$1.000,000
|
Uptown Entertainment Dev. Corp
|
Uptown Theatre IV
|
$500,000
|
City of Philadelphia – Rebuild
|
Ziehler Rec. Center Ziehler Playground
|
$1,000,000
|
Smith Memorial Playground
|
|
$1,000,000
Senator Street added, “As we look forward to recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic in the new year we must examine the impact of funding on education and public health infrastructure as well as economic development and its impact on our communities. I look forward to convening these talks.”
The grant money is part of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, a commonwealth grant program that is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement programs.
