Senator Street Announces $13 Million in RACP Grants for North Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – December 24, 2020 – Senator Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia), today announced $13 million in state funding that will be administered to organizations for projects in the 3rd Senate District.

“Our community is in dire need of funding that supports our educational and health-care institutions,” said Senator Street, “I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Wolf to meet these needs.”

The following programs received funding:

             Applicant                                                   Project                                        Amount Awarded

Einstein Healthcare Network

Einstein Med Center

$500,000

Girard College

Girard College

$500,000

North 10 Philadelphia

North Ph. Revitalization Initiative III

$1,000,000

ABEER LLP

Oak Lane Diner

$500,000

Philadelphia Technical Training Inst.

PTTI Expansion

$1,500,000

Boys and Girls Club of Phila.

Ralph J. Roberts Boys & Girls Club

$1,500,000

Temple University – PASSHE

Ritter Hall, Inst. Of Disabilities & Sponsored Projects relocation

$2,000,000

Temple University Fox Chase Cancer Ctr.

 

$1,500,000

Mosaic Development Partners, LLC

Sharswood Grocery Outlet

$500,000

St. Joseph’s Prep

Capital Improvement Project

$1.000,000

Uptown Entertainment Dev. Corp

Uptown Theatre IV

$500,000

City of Philadelphia – Rebuild

Ziehler Rec. Center Ziehler Playground

$1,000,000

Smith Memorial Playground

 

$1,000,000

Senator Street added, “As we look forward to recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic in the new year we must examine the impact of funding on education and public health infrastructure as well as economic development and its impact on our communities. I look forward to convening these talks.”

The grant money is part of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, a commonwealth grant program that is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement programs.

