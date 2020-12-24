Senator Street Announces $13 Million in RACP Grants for North Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – December 24, 2020 – Senator Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia), today announced $13 million in state funding that will be administered to organizations for projects in the 3rd Senate District.

“Our community is in dire need of funding that supports our educational and health-care institutions,” said Senator Street, “I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Wolf to meet these needs.”

The following programs received funding:

Applicant Project Amount Awarded

Einstein Healthcare Network Einstein Med Center $500,000 Girard College Girard College $500,000 North 10 Philadelphia North Ph. Revitalization Initiative III $1,000,000 ABEER LLP Oak Lane Diner $500,000 Philadelphia Technical Training Inst. PTTI Expansion $1,500,000 Boys and Girls Club of Phila. Ralph J. Roberts Boys & Girls Club $1,500,000 Temple University – PASSHE Ritter Hall, Inst. Of Disabilities & Sponsored Projects relocation $2,000,000 Temple University Fox Chase Cancer Ctr. $1,500,000 Mosaic Development Partners, LLC Sharswood Grocery Outlet $500,000 St. Joseph’s Prep Capital Improvement Project $1.000,000 Uptown Entertainment Dev. Corp Uptown Theatre IV $500,000 City of Philadelphia – Rebuild Ziehler Rec. Center Ziehler Playground $1,000,000 Smith Memorial Playground $1,000,000

Senator Street added, “As we look forward to recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic in the new year we must examine the impact of funding on education and public health infrastructure as well as economic development and its impact on our communities. I look forward to convening these talks.”

The grant money is part of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, a commonwealth grant program that is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement programs.

