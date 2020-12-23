Court refuses to bar woman’s murder prosecution for death of fetus, a loss for Becerra

The state Supreme Court cleared the way Wednesday for the murder prosecution of a drug-using woman whose fetus was stillborn, rejecting a rare challenge by Attorney General Xavier Becerra to criminal charges filed by a local district attorney.
