VNUE CEO ZACH BAIR PROVIDES YEAR-END UPDATE
VNUE, Inc. (OTCBB:VNUE)NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VNUE's CEO Zach Bair provides a company update in this Company Youtube video, where he discusses the company's achievements and objectives.
For the full text transcript of the release, readers may visit this link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/vnue/news/VNUE-CEO-ZACH-BAIR-PROVIDES-YEAR-END-UPDATE?id=284531
