Oxford Properties Signs Up For SuiteSpot TRIMM™

Streamline Property Operations With A Single Digital Platform

SuiteSpot's property management platform to be used for Oxford's Canadian portfolio

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (Toronto): SuiteSpot Technology is proud to welcome Oxford Properties to its expanding customer community. Oxford Properties will use the SuiteSpot TRIMM™ platform to manage critical property management functions across its Canadian portfolio.

“We're excited to partner with Oxford Properties for many reasons, but especially because the company manages some of the world’s most prestigious real estate assets,” said Elik Jaeger, CEO of SuiteSpot Technology, noting, “They’re an international property management firm with access to the best, so we think it says a lot that they chose SuiteSpot TRIMM™ to drive efficiency and cost savings throughout their Canadian operations.”

After seeing the time and cost savings that SuiteSpot TRIMM™ could demonstrate and document, Oxford signed on.

Oxford is a firm believer in using proven technology to improve resident and staff experiences within our properties. SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is just that platform and they are eager to start unlocking its advantages.

The digital edge

The multifamily industry has been forced to adopt new approaches and procedures to respond to Covid-19. Covid has had the effect of accelerating several trends that were already present like changing expectations of residents and a labor pool that makes it harder to staff communities appropriately

With SuiteSpot TRIMM™, multifamily owners and operators are able to optimize their turn, renovation, inspection, and maintenance management processes. The platform blends automation, data and analytics, cloud computing, advanced benchmarking, and user-friendly software to give property teams numerous advantages, including:

· a defined, documented, and dynamic process to guide all employee actions;

· centralized project, vendor, and workforce management; and

· cloud-based tech is designed to offer ease and flexibility for field use and stability, security, and necessary integrations on the backend.

“Our research shows that legacy turnover, renovations, inspections, and maintenance processes cost multifamily operators millions of dollars in unnecessary operational costs,” says Jaeger. “SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is designed to create greater efficiency for operators and multifamily staff, enabling properties to lower their costs while increasing flexibility and resilience.”

About SuiteSpot

SuiteSpot is a leading PropTech cloud software solution specifically created to eliminate the friction associated with real estate field operations. SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is an all-in-one mobile application that digitally manages the complete make-ready process, inspections & documentation, and work orders. It saves time and money by providing owners, operators, and field staff with the insights and tools they need to speed up unit turnovers, document and manage risk and safety liabilities, control operational costs, and provide greater visibility into the performance of assets & staff.

About Oxford Properties

Oxford Properties Group connects people to exceptional places, and is the owner, developer and manager of some of the world’s best real estate assets. With its global headquarters in Toronto, Oxford operates out of regional offices including New York, London, Luxembourg, Singapore and Sydney – each with investment, development and management professionals, in addition to local teams in each city in which we operate.

For further information: For interview requests, high-res imagery, and more information, please contact media@SuiteSpotTechnology.com

