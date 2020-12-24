CRANK MEDIA HIRES KEY EXECUTIVE
CRANK MEDIA ADDING TO THE TEAMVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRANK MEDIA INC (Formerly Team 360 Sports Inc), a global entertainment company OTC (TSPO), announces the hiring Of STEPHEN YOUNG as a Vice President of the Company.
The Company is very pleased to add such an experienced veteran to our team and his many attributes in the Entertainment/Media business will be invaluable, said Stephen Brown CEO of Crank Media.
About Stephen Young:
A media, marketing and entertainment professional with an extensive background that started in Toronto with Quality Records (Motown/Jive Records distributer) and then many years as part of the promotions team at Capitol Records- EMI of Canada. Upon a transfer with EMI to Vancouver Stephen headed up promotions for the label on the West Coast for ten plus years. Departing the record industry Stephen worked for Vancouver based advertising agency, Glennie Stamnes Strategy and then developed his own promotional marketing company that was involved extensively with starting an annual music festival at Whistler BC (World Ski & Snowboard Festival Music Stage). His love of radio and the music business landed him in broadcast sales at various radio stations in Vancouver (top 40, oldies, all news, country and alternative rock – Pattison Broadcast Group, Rogers Broadcasting, Standard Broadcasting). He also worked in television in the broadcast industry for KVOS TV (Clear Channel). Music has always been his passion and his career has taken him full circle. He is excited to be part of the growing Crank Media team and looks forward to playing an essential role in the success of the great projects the company have.
About Crank Media: A multi faceted company that has a team who are experienced in all areas of the Entertainment/Media industry.
www.crankmedia.ca
Contact:
sb@crankmedia.ca
+1 604-558-2515
