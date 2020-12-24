Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Altra Service Professionals Certified to Repair ActivOx Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Altra Service Professionals, an Authorized Repair Center for ResMed, is now certified to repair ActivOx P4L oxygen concentrators in and out of warranty.

We have been working with ResMed for years repairing their sleep apnea devices. We are excited to add the certification of repairing the ActivOx POC, as well as their ventilator, the Astral.”
OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResMed, the manufacturer of sleep apnea, ventilation and portable oxygen devices, has certified Altra Service Professionals to repair the ActivOx P4L for customers in the United States and Canada. Earlier this year, Altra Service Professionals were appointed as an Authorized Repair Center for ResMed.

Altra Service Professionals was chosen as one of only a few service centers nationally that will perform both warranty and non-warranty repair services for the ActivOx P4L, which is the newest model of the ActivOx . They are certified to perform these repairs in their facility in Ocala, FL. Their New England location (Berlin, CT) will begin performing these repairs in early 2021.

Bob DeChello, President and Co-owner of Altra Service, "We have been working with ResMed for years repairing their sleep apnea devices. We are excited to add the certification of repairing the ActivOx POC, as well as their ventilator, the Astral."

Home care companies can refer their patients who own their own equipment to Altra Service Professionals when the patients’ portable concentrators fail. This provides the patients with a solution for their broken machines without the home care dealer incurring the cost associated with servicing these machines, proving loaners, etc.

Altra Service Professionals is a respiratory home medical equipment repair company. They offer local pickup and delivery to commercial customers in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, New England, New York, and New Jersey. The end-user can visit their office in Ocala, FL, or obtain a pre-paid shipping label to mail their unit in on their website: http://www.POC-Repair.com. To contact Altra Service Professionals, call them at 888-551-5267 or email them at info@altraservice.com.

