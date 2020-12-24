Senator Brewster Announces $6.25 Million in Grants for his District

MONROEVILLE, December 24, 2020 – State Senator Jim Brewster today announced more than $6 million in state economic development grants for local projects.

“I was happy to advocate for these important projects and am excited to see them come to fruition thanks to this investment from the state,” Brewster said. “Each of the projects funded today will bolster our region’s economy.”

One of the projects funded will be the expansion of PurePenn in McKeesport. The medical marijuana manufacturer will receive $2 million to conduct an interior build-out that will include mechanical, electrical, fire protection and other interior building components.

“This investment in McKeesport has been a job creator and a real contributor to the regional economy,” Brewster said. “I am looking forward to what comes for the area from this substantial funding.”

Also, UPMC St. Margaret’s Family Health Center in New Kensington will receive $1.250 million for a new clinical space to accommodate more patients, provide room for team and group meetings and offer swing spaces for outside social service agencies.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will receive $1 million to improve overall efficiency and support distribution of more fresh produce.

In addition to these investments, the Braddock Carnegie Library Association is slated to receive $1 million to implement the first comprehensive building renovation and preservation plan in its 132-year history.

Also, the Former Westinghouse HQ/Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center in Monroeville will receive $1 million as it moves forward with efforts to provide university, government and industrial researchers with access to systems for high-performance computing, communications and data storage.

The funding comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a state grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

###