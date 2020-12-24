Public Utility Commission Reinstates Temporary Utility Disconnection Moratorium through March 31, 2021

On December 22, 2020, the Public Utility Commission (Commission) issued an order reinstating the temporary moratorium of natural gas, electric and traditional landline telephone service* through March 31, 2021.

Stating, “As the pandemic lengthens and worsens, the resultant economic challenges for Vermonters, including the payment of utility bills, will also worsen. We find that reintroducing a temporary disconnection moratorium now will help ameliorate some of the financial pressure on Vermonters caused by the pandemic.”

The Commission will consider later “whether circumstances warrant continuing the moratorium or letting it lapse” on March 31, 2021.

*Water service is presently covered by an involuntary disconnection moratorium that was enacted via Sec. 9 of Act 92 (2020), which will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency as declared by the Governor, currently January 15, 2021.