Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,383 in the last 365 days.

Public Utility Commission Reinstates Temporary Utility Disconnection Moratorium through March 31, 2021

On December 22, 2020, the Public Utility Commission (Commission) issued an order reinstating the temporary moratorium of natural gas, electric and traditional landline telephone service* through March 31, 2021.

Stating, “As the pandemic lengthens and worsens, the resultant economic challenges for Vermonters, including the payment of utility bills, will also worsen.  We find that reintroducing a temporary disconnection moratorium now will help ameliorate some of the financial pressure on Vermonters caused by the pandemic.”

The Commission will consider later “whether circumstances warrant continuing the moratorium or letting it lapse” on March 31, 2021.

*Water service is presently covered by an involuntary disconnection moratorium that was enacted via Sec. 9 of Act 92 (2020), which will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency as declared by the Governor, currently January 15, 2021.

You just read:

Public Utility Commission Reinstates Temporary Utility Disconnection Moratorium through March 31, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.