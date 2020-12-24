Ocean freight and Air freight Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026

A New Market Study, titled “Ocean freight and Air freight Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Ocean freight and Air freight Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Ocean freight and Air freight Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ocean freight and Air freight Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5506674-covid-19-impact-on-global-ocean-freight-and

This report focuses on the global Ocean freight and Air freight status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ocean freight and Air freight development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Nippon Express

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

China Airlines Cargo

FedEx Express

UPS Airlines

Cathay Pacific Cargo

Korean Air Caro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ocean freight

Air freight

Market segment by Application, split into

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ocean freight and Air freight status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ocean freight and Air freight development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ocean freight and Air freight are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5506674-covid-19-impact-on-global-ocean-freight-and

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Ocean freight

1.4.3 Air freight

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Agricultural

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Beverage

1.5.5 Electronic

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Ocean freight and Air freight Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ocean freight and Air freight Industry

1.6.1.1 Ocean freight and Air freight Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Ocean freight and Air freight Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Ocean freight and Air freight Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Kuehne + Nagel

13.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

13.1.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction

13.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

13.2 DHL Group

13.2.1 DHL Group Company Details

13.2.2 DHL Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 DHL Group Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction

13.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development

13.3 DB Schenker Logistics

13.3.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

13.3.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 DB Schenker Logistics Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction

13.3.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development

13.4 GEODIS

13.4.1 GEODIS Company Details

13.4.2 GEODIS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 GEODIS Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction

13.4.4 GEODIS Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 GEODIS Recent Development

13.5 Nippon Express

13.5.1 Nippon Express Company Details

13.5.2 Nippon Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Nippon Express Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction

13.5.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

13.6 Damco

13.6.1 Damco Company Details

13.6.2 Damco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Damco Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction

13.6.4 Damco Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Damco Recent Development

13.7 KWE

13.7.1 KWE Company Details

13.7.2 KWE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 KWE Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction

13.7.4 KWE Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 KWE Recent Development

13.8 Hitachi Transport

13.8.1 Hitachi Transport Company Details

13.8.2 Hitachi Transport Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Hitachi Transport Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction

13.8.4 Hitachi Transport Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Hitachi Transport Recent Development

13.9 China Airlines Cargo

13.9.1 China Airlines Cargo Company Details

13.9.2 China Airlines Cargo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 China Airlines Cargo Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction

13.9.4 China Airlines Cargo Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 China Airlines Cargo Recent Development

13.10 FedEx Express

13.11 UPS Airlines

13.12 Cathay Pacific Cargo

13.13 Korean Air Caro

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)