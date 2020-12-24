Ocean freight and Air freight Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026
A New Market Study, titled “Ocean freight and Air freight Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Ocean freight and Air freight Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ocean freight and Air freight Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Ocean freight and Air freight status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ocean freight and Air freight development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Kuehne + Nagel
DHL Group
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Nippon Express
Damco
KWE
Hitachi Transport
China Airlines Cargo
FedEx Express
UPS Airlines
Cathay Pacific Cargo
Korean Air Caro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ocean freight
Air freight
Market segment by Application, split into
Agricultural
Automotive
Beverage
Electronic
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ocean freight and Air freight status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ocean freight and Air freight development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ocean freight and Air freight are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Ocean freight
1.4.3 Air freight
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Agricultural
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Beverage
1.5.5 Electronic
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Ocean freight and Air freight Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ocean freight and Air freight Industry
1.6.1.1 Ocean freight and Air freight Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Ocean freight and Air freight Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Ocean freight and Air freight Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Kuehne + Nagel
13.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
13.1.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
13.2 DHL Group
13.2.1 DHL Group Company Details
13.2.2 DHL Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 DHL Group Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development
13.3 DB Schenker Logistics
13.3.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details
13.3.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 DB Schenker Logistics Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.3.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development
13.4 GEODIS
13.4.1 GEODIS Company Details
13.4.2 GEODIS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 GEODIS Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.4.4 GEODIS Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 GEODIS Recent Development
13.5 Nippon Express
13.5.1 Nippon Express Company Details
13.5.2 Nippon Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Nippon Express Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.5.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Nippon Express Recent Development
13.6 Damco
13.6.1 Damco Company Details
13.6.2 Damco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Damco Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.6.4 Damco Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Damco Recent Development
13.7 KWE
13.7.1 KWE Company Details
13.7.2 KWE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 KWE Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.7.4 KWE Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 KWE Recent Development
13.8 Hitachi Transport
13.8.1 Hitachi Transport Company Details
13.8.2 Hitachi Transport Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Hitachi Transport Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.8.4 Hitachi Transport Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Hitachi Transport Recent Development
13.9 China Airlines Cargo
13.9.1 China Airlines Cargo Company Details
13.9.2 China Airlines Cargo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 China Airlines Cargo Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.9.4 China Airlines Cargo Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 China Airlines Cargo Recent Development
13.10 FedEx Express
13.11 UPS Airlines
13.12 Cathay Pacific Cargo
13.13 Korean Air Caro
Continued….
