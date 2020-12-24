K-12 Instruction Material Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026

A New Market Study, titled “K-12 Instruction Material Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 24, 2020

A New Market Study, titled “K-12 Instruction Material Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “K-12 Instruction Material Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The K-12 Instruction Material Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global K-12 Instruction Material market. This report focused on K-12 Instruction Material market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global K-12 Instruction Material Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report covers market size and forecasts of K-12 Instruction Material, including the following market information:

Global K-12 Instruction Material Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global K-12 Instruction Material Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global K-12 Instruction Material Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global K-12 Instruction Material Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Hachette Book Group, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Macmillan, McGraw-Hill, Pearson, Scholastic, Cengage Learning, Mastery Education, Santillana, Franz Cornelsen, Follett, Gakken, Kyowon, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Traditional Instruction Material

Digital Instruction Material

Based on the Application:

Secondary Education

Elementary Education

