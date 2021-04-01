Phoenix Massage and Wellness Centre, a Calgary Wellness Clinic for mind and body has launched a new website

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Massage and Wellness Centre is a Calgary Wellness Clinic that offers a holistic and relaxing experience to all its clients, healing their minds and body. They have redesigned and launched a new website, briefly explaining their various massage, therapy, and coaching services.

Phoenix massage and wellness centre have introduced direct billing massages, making it easy for their customers to visit often at an affordable price and easily claimable from the benefit provider. Another great addition to their website is the online booking feature to book massages and coaching appointments. Their website explains all the massages and coaching services they have to offer as well as reflexology and reiki treatments. From therapeutic deep tissue massages to individual, couples and recovery therapy, all services can be found on their website (https://www.phoenixmassageyyc.ca/).

Phoenix Massage and Wellness Centre is a holistic business that provides various services so that your mind and body can be rejuvenated under one roof. Professional therapists offer life coaching services, personal development sessions, and emotional and social intelligence coaching to make you confident and empowered to face life challenges. Phoenix Massage and Wellness Centre in Calgary have experienced and registered massage therapists (RMTs) that will get in tune with your needs and ensure that your treatment is relaxing and beneficial. Your massage treatment, led by an expert massage therapist, will relieve stress, making you feel fresh and re-energized.

Other than massages, Phoenix Massage and Wellness Centre in Calgary takes care of your mental health as well. They have a team of compassionate, understanding, easy to talk to, trained therapists that you can read about on their website and counselling services that help their clients deal with grievances, individual therapy, and couple and family therapy and much more. They are experts in creating a comfortable and safe environment for their clients to open up and discuss their grievances and worries in-depth and resolve them with learnable life skills that will provide them with courage, strength, and clarity to get them back on track.

“Everyone deserves to be heard and to feel safe physically, mentally, and emotionally. Just as the Phoenix rises in renewal each day, so do you!” [Immy Kassam]. The Phoenix Massage and Wellness Centre in Calgary is purpose-built to connect the body and mind in this hectic world.

Phoenix massage and wellness centre holds a reputation for providing the best massage and coaching packages amongst any other Calgary massage clinic. Along with their various services, their direct billing feature helps individuals with benefit plans get the most out of their session feeling re-energized.

Suppose you are looking for a short escape from your busy life. In that case, you can book an appointment on Phoenix Massage and Wellness Centre’s website to experience the best relaxation and holistic services in Calgary, sending you back home completely rejuvenated.

Phoenix Massage & Wellness Centre- A Calgary Wellness Clinic for mind and body.

