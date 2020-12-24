Digital Voice Assistants Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026

A New Market Study, titled “Digital Voice Assistants Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Digital Voice Assistants Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Digital Voice Assistants Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Voice Assistants Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Digital Voice Assistants market. This report focused on Digital Voice Assistants market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Digital Voice Assistants Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimatees are explained.

Digital Voice Assistants market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Voice Assistants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple

Artificial Solutions

Baidu

Dialogflow

Google

IBM

LingLong

Microsoft

Nuance

Robin Labs

Samsung

Sherpa

SoundHound

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile OEM-based Assistants

Mobile App-based Assistants

PC OS-based Assistants

Automotive Assistants

Smart Home Audio Assistants

Smart TV-based Assistants

Wearable Assistants

Market segment by Application, split into

OEM Voice Assistants

Consumer Voice Assistant Apps

Enterprise Voice Assistants

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Voice Assistants Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Voice Assistants Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Mobile OEM-based Assistants

1.4.3 Mobile App-based Assistants

1.4.4 PC OS-based Assistants

1.4.5 Automotive Assistants

1.4.6 Smart Home Audio Assistants

1.4.7 Smart TV-based Assistants

1.4.8 Wearable Assistants

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Voice Assistants Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 OEM Voice Assistants

1.5.3 Consumer Voice Assistant Apps

1.5.4 Enterprise Voice Assistants

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Alibaba

13.1.1 Alibaba Company Details

13.1.2 Alibaba Business Overview

13.1.3 Alibaba Digital Voice Assistants Introduction

13.1.4 Alibaba Revenue in Digital Voice Assistants Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Alibaba Recent Development

13.2 Amazon

13.2.1 Amazon Company Details

13.2.2 Amazon Business Overview

13.2.3 Amazon Digital Voice Assistants Introduction

13.2.4 Amazon Revenue in Digital Voice Assistants Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Amazon Recent Development

13.3 Apple

13.3.1 Apple Company Details

13.3.2 Apple Business Overview

13.3.3 Apple Digital Voice Assistants Introduction

13.3.4 Apple Revenue in Digital Voice Assistants Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Apple Recent Development

13.4 Artificial Solutions

13.4.1 Artificial Solutions Company Details

13.4.2 Artificial Solutions Business Overview

13.4.3 Artificial Solutions Digital Voice Assistants Introduction

13.4.4 Artificial Solutions Revenue in Digital Voice Assistants Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Artificial Solutions Recent Development

13.5 Baidu

13.5.1 Baidu Company Details

13.5.2 Baidu Business Overview

13.5.3 Baidu Digital Voice Assistants Introduction

13.5.4 Baidu Revenue in Digital Voice Assistants Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Baidu Recent Development

13.6 Dialogflow

13.6.1 Dialogflow Company Details

13.6.2 Dialogflow Business Overview

13.6.3 Dialogflow Digital Voice Assistants Introduction

13.6.4 Dialogflow Revenue in Digital Voice Assistants Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Dialogflow Recent Development

13.7 Google

13.7.1 Google Company Details

13.7.2 Google Business Overview

13.7.3 Google Digital Voice Assistants Introduction

13.7.4 Google Revenue in Digital Voice Assistants Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Google Recent Development

13.8 IBM

13.8.1 IBM Company Details

13.8.2 IBM Business Overview

13.8.3 IBM Digital Voice Assistants Introduction

13.8.4 IBM Revenue in Digital Voice Assistants Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 IBM Recent Development

13.9 LingLong

13.9.1 LingLong Company Details

13.9.2 LingLong Business Overview

13.9.3 LingLong Digital Voice Assistants Introduction

13.9.4 LingLong Revenue in Digital Voice Assistants Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 LingLong Recent Development

13.10 Microsoft

13.10.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.10.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.10.3 Microsoft Digital Voice Assistants Introduction

13.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in Digital Voice Assistants Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.11 Nuance

13.12 Robin Labs

13.13 Samsung

13.14 Sherpa

13.15 SoundHound

Continued….

