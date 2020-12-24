How Kaamwalibais.com is fulfilling the Surge of Quality & Reliable Maid Services in Mumbai
A Mumbai based company - ‘Kaamwalibais.com’ is redefining the maid service industry with its wide range of offerings for all kinds of housekeeping need.sMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA , December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rise in hygiene consciousness and cleanliness, professional cleaning services are in demand today, more than ever. Whether residential or commercial, both these segments have witnessed a rapid rise for quality and reliable cleaning professionals.
For the residential segment, factors such as working individuals, lack of time, social activities, child care or elder care, ease of acquiring maid services via apps or websites have made streamlining day-to-day chores easier.
Whereas, for commercial spaces, especially if they are on the lease, vacant or on rent, need to be kept and maintained well on a regular basis.
One of the biggest hassles, specifically if you are living in a metro city is finding a maid or a housekeeper. Due to the busy lifestyle, many people are unable to maintain their homes. People hardly get some spare time to declutter or to spend time with their loved ones, kids and families and maintain a work-life balance. Here’s when they want their other daily life activities to be taken care of.
On the other side of the story, there are many maids who are looking for work and have been doing this job for a long time. However, they do not get enough support to find good and consistent work to make their ends meet.
A Mumbai based company - ‘Kaamwalibais.com’ is redefining the maid service industry with its wide range of convenient offerings for all kinds of residential and commercial needs.
Their goal is to align the necessary service, experience and skills with the domestic needs of their customer while solving their major concern i.e reliability and dependability.
How do they achieve the level of their accuracy?
Using design thinking as a business tool, they have created environments, products and services at economic prices that inspire people to give opportunities to these service providers and help them work and serve in a happy and better place.
What about trust and transparency? All the registered candidates at kaamwalibais.com are well screened, trained, profiled and documented in the agency. They conduct thorough background checks for the safety of their customers.
A customer needs to pay 50% as advance and the remaining payment can be made after the joining. Being an experienced professional maid services agency in Mumbai, the likelihood of cancellation is minimal. They have an established team and are on the verge of expanding their services in cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Bangalore.
Some of their key service specialities include:
- Providing affordable cleaning services by trained professionals
- Deep cleaning services which can be customised as per requirement (weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and on-demand.
- Maids for home and office cleaning services
- Complete sanitization and cleaning of the house
- Biodegradable environmental friendly products
- Insurance worth Rs.5000 against damages
- Conducting regular audits to ensure their quality and delivery
About Kaamwalibais.com:
With over 12 years of establishment, Kaamwalibais is a reputed maid service agency in Mumbai, India, that offers 24 hours maids service across the cities. Their maid services include domestic help, housemaids, cooks, caretakers, peons, nannies, nurses, baby sitters, elder care, etc. They also provide office cleaning services and deep cleaning processes. To know more about their services, register as an agent or to hire a maid in Mumbai, head to their website www.kaamwalibais.com or get in touch via call - +91 8767078888
