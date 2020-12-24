Biz4Commerce Launched An “Online Quote generator” Webpage To Facilitate Instant Price Estimation For eCommerce Solutions

Users can now easily calculate their project estimations within seconds using the automated quote generator page live on the Biz4Commerce website.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020. Biz4Commerce, one of the leading platforms for online eCommerce store development, has recently launched its “Online quote generator” webpage. Developed with an objective to offer instant price quotations for eCommerce projects, the webpage brings several benefits like feature descriptions and pre-built packages as well.

A user can select from the preformed set of eCommerce packages depending upon timeline and budget scope. Else, he may also build his own quote by selecting from the detailed feature list and knowing the cost of each item added. To improve the range of capabilities, users can also add a list of customized features along with their description and send it directly to an eCommerce expert. This way, the users can get better clarity and instant support even for the most complex business functionalities they wish to integrate with their business store.

“The research and development team has worked really hard on creating the automated quote generator page and I personally see it as a ground-breaking tool for all our future prospects and eCommerce clients.” Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Biz4Commerce, stated in a recent interview. He further added “According to the initial reports, the quote generator page has dramatically improved our sales cycle, making our clients more informed and satisfied. The responses are pretty encouraging and with continuous upgrades, we can streamline the process even further.”

Along with the pre-built packages and feature list, a user can also download a FREE eBook available on the webpage that consists of sample screens for all the standard and advanced eCommerce features. The PDF document showcases the design and development expertise that the team puts in for each of their eCommerce solutions.

Biz4Commerce is a powerful eCommerce development platform meant to cater to the needs of enterprises and growing business houses. The development team at Biz4Commerce uses the agile development methodology along with proven reusable components to ensure fast-paced and assured functional deliveries.

About Biz4Commerce

Biz4Commerce is a comprehensive eCommerce platform based on the latest MERN technology stack. The platform helps create highly efficient online stores with the use of reusable components, tools, and services that make the development and deployment process easier.