Little Shop of Pins Inspires Imagination With Pop-Cultural Positivity

In an era of passionate personal expression, Little Shop of Pins creates literal badges of honor through wearable art that celebrates the creative and cool

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pins, an adornment once isolated to old ladies' sweaters and high school backpacks, have seen a re-emergence as one of fashion's most prominent accessories. Thanks to a new wave of retro nostalgia, enamel pins once popular in the '80s and '90s have resurged over the past few years as an artistically aesthetic, customizable form of personal style across both mainstream and alternative fashion trends.For such a small detail, pins are bigger than ever.Founded in 2017, Little Shop of Pins is a wearable art and lifestyle brand inspired by popular culture. The brand's colorful imagination and quirky designs play to the young-at-heart through an officially licensed collection of pins, stickers, shirts, and other wearable art products for iconic entities, including The Jim Henson Company, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, Smokey Bear , and Paul Frank Industries.Celebrating creativity and individuality, Little Shop of Pins has attracted a cult following from those who enjoy the brand's witty take on whimsical, unmistakable entities. Just announced collaborations include a "Fraggle Rock" collaboration, their first "Labyrinth" pin celebrating the dark children's movie featuring David Bowie, and a host of new pins honoring the seminal classic "The Dark Crystal."New partnerships with Smokey Bear and Paul Frank arrive in 2021.The accessories movement is white-hot right now, enabling fans to proudly display their love of just about anything onto a square inch of molded metal. These pins represent animals, sports teams, celebrities, slang, emojis, nonrepresentational shapes, and much more. Today's pins can evoke a dark and gothic aesthetic or glittery, neon retro vibe.These metal adornments are smaller than patches and can be worn solo, in groupings, or adorn the entire front (or back) of a well-worn leather or denim jacket. One major draw for casual and avid collectors is the ease of changing accessory pins out like jewelry onto jackets, bags, and hats. They also serve as walking wearable art exhibitions, showcasing hot hobbies and quirky personal style.Souvenir pins have been around for decades, but the demand for innovative enamels has created a pin culture that hasn't popped. Fueled by Instagram, enamel pins, stickers, and accessories have taken on a new life. Affordable enough to collect and easy to wear with pretty much anything, collaborative culture crafted by illustrious artists have quickly become must-have accessories.Pins are to this generation what stickers were to '90s kids, but the metallic and enduring unisex nature of each makes it not only feel universal but far more substantial.An economy of statement style found on hats, jackets, and lapels around the world. This customizable application is impossible to emulate, and very few fashion items hold enamel pin's versatility.Founded in the Summer of 2017, Little Shop of Pins is a wearable art and lifestyle brand operating out of Los Angeles, California. Little Shop of Pins produces pins and other products inspired by pop culture, art, and life. As Mister Rogers' once said, "Love is at the root of everything." It is the driving force of what keeps us afloat, and we believe it wholeheartedly. We try our best to bring happiness with a splash of nostalgia and a heavy dose of positive energy to all of our products. We collaborate with artists and designers from around the globe who share the same vision and passion for art, witty humor, silly puns, deep cuts, and cuteness overload. We truly believe in this "pin thing" and the community in which we're happy to be a part. Pins aren't just something you wear; it's something you share and communicate. It connects people and starts conversations that may have been missed otherwise.For more, visit http://www.Littleshopofpins.com Follow us on Instagram http://www.Instagram.com/Littleshopofpins