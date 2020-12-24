Senator Haywood Announces $13.75 Million in Capital Funding

Philadelphia – December 23, 2020 – State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) announced today that organizations in his district were awarded $13.75 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) in 2020. RACP is one of Pennsylvania’s primary funding programs for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

“I am delighted to announce that 10 candidates from the 4th District will be eligible for nearly $14 million of awards,” Senator Haywood commented. “During this time of great challenges, these awards will undoubtedly go a long way towards strengthening some of our most vital institutions.” Awardees in the district include:

Arcadia University, Cheltenham Township $1 million for building renovations.

Albert Einstein Healthcare Network, Cheltenham Township $1 million for renovations to Elkins Park medical center/MossRehab.

Redevelopment Authority of the County of Montgomery, Abington Township $1 million for greenhouse renovations at PHS Meadowbrook Farm.

Salus University, Cheltenham Township $750,000 for expansion of the orthotics and prosthetics facility.

Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia $500,000 for expansion of the Women’s Center.

Historic Germantown Preserved, Philadelphia $1 million for conservation of historic buildings.

Grace Baptist Church of Germantown, Philadelphia $1 million to construct the Grace Community Family Life Center.

Associated Alumni of Central High School, Philadelphia $5 million to construct the Performing Arts Center.

Quintessence Theatre, Philadelphia $500,000 to renovate Sedgwick Theater.

Mount Airy CDC, Philadelphia $2 million to renovate Simons Recreation Center.

RACP is a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget. Projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act. RACP supports state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.

Over the past year, Senator Haywood assisted local organizations with applying for RACP funding. In the coming weeks, awardees will make decisions about accepting their awards and completing the grant process.

